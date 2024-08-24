Reliability is important to new and used car shoppers alike. You want to be sure that your next ride can handle thousands of miles—or in some cases, hundreds of thousands of miles. Thankfully, the good folks at iSeeCars put together a list of the 30 longest-lasting vehicles you can buy so you don't have to guess.

The study takes a vehicle's chance of reaching 250,000 miles and compares that to the national average. According to iSeeCars, the average car has an 8.6% chance of making it to 250,000. The vehicles on this top-10 list easily reach 15, 20, and even 30%, in some cases.

Brands you know and (probably) love like Lexus, Honda, and Toyota are all well-represented here. Six of the cars on this list even come from one brand. But, there's only one American brand represented in the top 10.

1. Toyota Tundra

As you’ll see, Toyota dominates this list. But no Toyota vehicle is more reliable historically than the Tundra pickup. The Tundra has a 36.6% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, which is 4.2 times higher than average. That said, reliability is a growing concern for modern Tundra owners as the company plans to replace 100,000 faulty engines in 2022-2023 Tundra and LX models. Still, the Tundra is almost always a safe bet.

2. Toyota Sequoia

Second only to the Tundra is the three-row Sequoia. Toyota’s largest SUV has a 36.4% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, which is 4.2 times higher than average. However, the most recent Sequoia faces similar problems to the Tundra; Toyota recalled a few thousand 2023 and 2024 model-year Sequoias for unexpected movement when shifting into neutral.

3. Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner comes in at third on this list with a 26.8% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, which is 3.1 times higher than average. The 4Runner has long been a staple of the Toyota lineup, with the latest fifth-generation model being discontinued in 2024 after a hugely successful 15-year run. The new 2025 Toyota 4Runner is scheduled to go on sale sometime next year.

4. Toyota Tacoma

Even with a new Tacoma debuting in 2023, the Tacoma remains the most reliable mid-size truck on the market and one of the most reliable vehicles you can buy period. It has a 26.7% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, which is 3.1 times higher than average. Hopefully the latest fifth-generation truck proves just as reliable long-term.

5. Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Highlander is Toyota’s tried-and-true mid-size three-row SUV. It’s been in the lineup since 2000, and the latest fourth-generation model debuted in 2019. But it’s the Highlander Hybrid specifically that cracks the top five in terms of reliability. It has a 25.9% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, 3.0 times higher than average.

6. Honda Ridgeline

Finally, not a Toyota. The Honda Ridgeline pickup comes in at 6th on the reliability list with a 25.8% chance of reaching 250,000 miles. That figure is 3.0 times higher than average and matches the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Fun fact: The Honda Ridgeline is also the most American truck you can buy in 2024.

7. Chevrolet Suburban

The Chevrolet Suburban comes in at seventh on this list with a 22.0% chance of reaching 250,000 miles—2.5 times higher than average. The Suburban nameplate has been around since 1935, believe it or not, with this latest 12th-generation model debuting for the 2019 model year and getting a facelift this year for 2025.

8. Toyota Avalon

Even though Toyota no longer sells the Avalon (it’s since been replaced by the Crown), the long-lasting sedan is eighth on this list. It has a 22% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, according to the study, which is 2.5 times higher than average.

9. Lexus GX

With a 20.7% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, the Lexus GX comes in at 2.4 times higher than average. The GX has been in the Lexus lineup since 2002 and recently got a major makeover for the 2024 model year.

10. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Rounding out the top 10 is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500—the only American half-ton pickup on this list. The study reports that Silverado 1500 owners have an 18.8% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, which is 2.2 times higher than the average.

