The Aston Martin AM-RB 003 debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show (remember when that was a major automotive event?). Slotted below the Valkyrie in the brand's new model range, the initial plan was to use a turbocharged V6 with hybrid assistance – but things have changed quite a bit since then.

The AM-RB 003 is now the Valhalla, and Aston Martin is finally gearing up for production of its new supercar later this year. We've seen the concepts and peeped at the prototypes, but here's what you can expect from the mid-engined supercar when it officially debuts this year.

What Will It Look Like?

The transition from the AM-RB 003 to the near-production Valhalla has brought some significant changes to the vehicle's shape. The concept's mix of smooth lines and sharp edges gave way to more aerodynamic features on the near-production version, the basis of which we used for our rendering. You can see them side by side in the photos below.

The prototype Valhalla has sharper lines than the AM RB-003, while the nose is flatter and has a more prominent splitter. The NACA duct is apparently gone from the front, too, while Aston ditched the original diamond-shaped headlights in favor of a more conventional stacked layout.

The previous deeply scalloped flanks have disappeared as well favor of flatter sides with a smaller inlet at the rear. There's now a massive rear wing, too. Actively adjustable elements (like that wing) at the front and rear allegedly give the car 1,322 pounds of downforce at 149 miles per hour. This should be enough to keep the 3,417-pound Valhalla stuck to the track when lapping a circuit.

The interior is clean and simple. The driver grips a rectangular-shaped steering wheel with a digital instrument screen behind it. A floating center console holds the start/stop button and a toggle switch. The video below offers a look inside.

What's Under The Hood?

As mentioned, Aston Martin initially wanted to use a mid-mounted turbocharged V6 hybrid, but the company abandoned that plan for the production model. Although, it's probably for the best. The new setup is a Mercedes-related twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft capable of revving to 7,200 rpm. It also has three electric motors – two on the front axle and one integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The gearbox doesn't have reverse, instead, the Valhalla uses the front-mounted electric motors to back up.

The electrified powertrain reportedly makes a total of 998 horsepower. Projections indicate the setup can get the car to 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 217 miles per hour. Aston Martin estimates the Valhalla can lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife in about 6 minutes and 30 seconds, potentially beating the Mercedes-AMG One's record time of 6 minutes 35.183 seconds.

We don't have battery details yet, but the pack allegedly has enough juice to carry the Valhalla for nine miles solely on electric power. The car can also reach 80 mph while running purely on electricity.

The development process included taking advantage of Aston Martin's experience in Formula One to sculpt the underbody for maximizing downforce. The automaker says it worked out around 90 percent of the Valhalla's dynamic characteristics and setup in simulations, with just 10 percent of the work being real-world practical testing.

What Will It Be Called?

The vehicle that started as the AM-RB 003 became the Valhalla. The name is a natural follow-up to the earlier Valkyrie, which refers to a figure in Norse mythology that guides the souls of dead warriors to the afterlife in Valhalla.

When Will It Debut?

We know the production-spec Valhalla will debut and begin production in 2024. However, we don't yet know an exact date for the premiere. Aston Martin will make 999 Valhallas compared to just 150 examples of the range-topping Valkyrie.

How Much Will It Cost?

Aston Martin hasn't announced a final price for the Valhalla yet. However, the higher production number suggests the figure should be less than the $3.5-million base cost for the Valkyrie. Don't expect a bargain, though, because the figure is likely in the high six figures and maybe even more than $1 million.

