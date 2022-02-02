Although the DBX is now the driving force behind Aston Martin's sales boom, performance cars will forever remain at the core of the Gaydon-based marque. Even the SUV has spawned a go-faster version with nearly 700 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds. Speaking of the new DBX707, the company had a roundtable with journalists to talk about the Bentayga Speed competitor and discuss future products.

Tobias Moers, Aston Martin CEO and former AMG head honcho, told us the Valhalla is still coming. The AM-RB 003 concept debuted in March 2019 before the final version was unveiled in July last year. According to the German executive, the production model will arrive in 2024 and will share the drivetrain with the firm’s entry-level supercar, the Vanquish.

Gallery: 2022 Aston Martin Valhalla production model

18 Photos

As a refresher, the Vanquish was also introduced as a concept car in March 2019 with a radical makeover compared to past models by adopting a mid-engined layout. It too had a turbocharged V6 as part of a hybrid powertrain. Moers told Motor1.com the production model is scheduled to go on sale in 2025 or about a year after the Valhalla. The two will share a flat-plane crank engine, which will be built in-house.

We'll remind you that Valhalla has lost the concept's twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 in favor of a larger twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 featuring a flat-plane crankshaft. When Aston Martin released images and details of the production model, it didn't mention anything about the combustion engine being related to Mercedes-AMG's unit installed in the Black Series. With Moers now saying the gasoline mill is going to be manufactured within AM, it appears the British brand is doing most (if not all) of the work on its own.

Gallery: Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

24 Photos

The V8 will rev at up to 7,200 rpm, thus matching the Black Series' redline. Together with an electric motor, the Valhalla was touted as having 937 horsepower (699 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. The hybrid punch is said to propel the sub-Valkyrie machine to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.5 seconds before hitting 217 mph (350 km/h).

Sitting at the bottom of the supercar chain, the Vanquish won’t be able to match these output and performance numbers. The two are still a long way off, so a lot could change between now and 2024/2025. However, it seems Aston Martin is determined to launch a pair of supercars to complement the Valkyrie hypercar.