Listen to this article

The Mercedes-AMG One lapped the 12.92-mile (20.8-kilometer) configuration of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes 35.183 seconds to smash the record for production vehicles around the famous track. A Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Manthey Racing upgrades previously held the title with a time of 6 minutes 43.0 seconds. This makes the One 7.817 seconds quicker around the course.

In the slightly shorter 12.8-mile (20.6-kilometer) configuration, the One's time was 6:30.705. For comparison, the GT2 RS previous record holder covered the distance in 6:38.835.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG One Nurburgring Record

13 Photos

The Mercedes One set the record on October 28, 2022, and the timing caused some challenges. When the team started, the Nordschleife still had damp sections, including on the ideal line in some areas. When conditions finally improved, Mercedes had less than an hour remaining in the block of time with the track to itself. Driver Maro Engel was only able to do four fast laps.

Engel already set a new record before time ran out, but track conditions kept improving. He went out for one last lap and managed to go even quicker.

"I didn’t expect that we would be able to set such a lap time with these track conditions. In some crucial areas of the track, it hadn’t dried completely yet and was therefore tricky. That was a special challenge," Engel said.

Mercedes hired a notary to confirm this AMG One was a production-spec vehicle. The car's setup included setting the suspension's camber values for the wheels at the maximum delivery tolerances. Mercedes says it would be possible for an owner to set up the vehicle just like the record-setting machine.

The AMG One has a total output of 1,049 horsepower (782 kilowatts) coming from a Formula-One-derived 1.6-liter V6 and four electric motors. The car can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.0 seconds. The top speed is 219 mph (352 kph). When going around the 'Ring, Engel managed to take the One to 210 mph (338 kph) on the long Döttinger Höhe section of the Nordschleife.

Mercedes is making just 275 examples of the One. Customer deliveries of the hypercar began in August.