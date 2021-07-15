It was back in March 2019 when Aston Martin signaled its intentions towards launching a sub-Valkyrie supercar by introducing the AM-RB 003 at the Geneva Motor Show. Fast forward nearly two and a half years later – and a name change to Valhalla in this interval – the production version has arrived. While it's still electrified like the original version, significant changes have been implemented underneath the skin.

Gone is the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 engine announced in March 2020 as Aston Martin's in-house effort, replaced by a rear-mid-mounted twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. It's billed as being a "bespoke V8 engine," and while you won't find the words "Mercedes" or "AMG" in the press release, this larger unit likely has its roots in Affalterbach.

We do know it boasts a flat-plane crankshaft, leading us to believe it's related to the V8 installed in the AMG GT Black Series. After all, the folks from Gaydon claim "the most advanced, responsive and highest performing V8 engine ever fitted to an Aston Martin" revs at up to 7,200 rpm, which is the same we can say about the Black Series' engine.

Sending power to the rear wheels, the combustion engine works with a pair of electric motors, one for each axle. The electric punch is rated at 201 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and helps the Valhalla deliver a combined output of 937 hp (699 kW) and a colossal torque of 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters). The hybrid powertrain enables Aston Martin’s newest supercar to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in two and a half seconds and top out at 217 mph (330 km/h).

Perhaps an even more impressive performance-related number is the targeted lap time at the Nürburgring of only 6 minutes and 30 seconds. It would shave off 13 seconds from the current record, which coincidentally belongs to the AMG GT Black Series. Before Porsche fans get upset, we haven't forgotten the Manthey 911 GT2 RS was quicker, but some would argue it's not an entirely legitimate record since it's a modified car, albeit with Porsche Tequipment goodies.

The Valhalla will make use of an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission Aston Martin says it was exclusively developed and built for the company, with a focus on hybrid performance machines. It comes along with an electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle and boasts a fully electric reverse mode by utilizing the two e-motors. Doing so shaves off weight by eliminating the conventional reverse gear.

It goes without saying the PHEV setup has been conceived primarily with performance in mind, so it's no wonder the battery pack has enough juice for only nine miles (15 kilometers). With the ICE turned off, the Valhalla will be able to reach a maximum velocity of 80 mph (130 km/h). Much like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Valhalla can work as a front-wheel-drive vehicle when EV mode is on. Aston Martin is estimating combined emissions will be below 200 g/km per WLTP, which would be quite remarkable for a bona fide V8 supercar.

It's also quite light given the complexity of its powertrain, tipping the scales at less than 3,417 pounds (1,550 kilograms) before you start adding fluids. The revised body with active aero enables the electrified supercar to generate 1,322 lbs (600 kg) at 150 mph (241 km/h).

Bear in mind that aside from the Valkyrie and Valhalla, Aston Martin is also cooking up an "entry-level supercar" that will dust off the Vanquish moniker.