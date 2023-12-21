Aston Martin showed the first Valhalla concept – codenamed AM-RB 003 – in 2019. And the automaker has been gradually dropping hints about the hybrid supercar ever since. Today, we get our first official look at the Valhalla testing on the track at Silverstone.

Aston's first hybrid supercar packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with a flat-plane crank design and three electric motors – two on the front axle and one integrated into the transmission. That gives it a total output of 998 horsepower (1,012 PS).

The front electric motors allow for torque vectoring and will even act as a reverse gear since there's no actual reverse gear in the name of weight savings. All-wheel drive will come standard, and the Valhalla will have active aerodynamics aplenty, which you can see some of in these images. Peep that massive adjustable rear wing.

The Valhalla will also be good for 1,322 pounds of downforce at 149 miles per hour, with active wings at the front and rear, just like on the AMR23 race car, and small louvers near the rear wheels. Aston says it's completed hundreds of hours of aerodynamic testing in the wind tunnel alongside engineers at its Formula 1 team.

The Valhalla is the first step toward a fully electric future for Aston, with the maiden EV scheduled to go on sale sometime in 2025. Those electric Astons will use a dedicated EV architecture developed entirely in-house.

As for the Valhalla, production is scheduled to kick off sometime next year. Just 999 will be produced, but there's no word on pricing yet. The good news is that it should cost significantly less than the $3.5-million Valkyrie.