The last Dodge Charger with a Hemi V8 rolled of the production line last year, but it's not the end of the storied nameplate. A next-generation model is on the way, previewed back in 2022 with the Charger Daytona SRT EV concept. Electric power has been confirmed, but the big question is whether or not Dodge will offer a version with a traditional internal combustion engine.

Information on the next Charger is presently a mashup of official details and rumors. But there's certainly enough out there to paint a pretty clear picture of what's in the pipeline. Here's what we know so far about the 2025 Dodge Charger.

What's Under The Hood?

Let's get right to the million-dollar question. Yes, an all-electric powertrain is confirmed, though details on specific configurations aren't yet known. A supremely powerful 800-volt electric version called the Banshee has been confirmed, and this car should be all-wheel drive with over 800 horsepower – possibly even close to 900 hp. Following the August 2022 debut, Dodge went to SEMA with a red version of the concept and announced nine potential powertrain choices for the production model, including three different levels for the Banshee.

For that matter, Dodge also mentioned a 400-volt "base trim" with 455 hp and a plethora of other power levels slotting below the Banshee that reach 670 hp. However, it's worth reiterating that Dodge states these are potential power outputs for electric models. And it also doesn't address more pedestrian Charger models that aren't performance-focused variants. So beyond an EV powertrain with a Hellcat-rivaling Banshee trim, Dodge hasn't confirmed specifics.

That also applies to possible internal combustion engines for the next Charger. Things have been particularly interesting on this front, because Dodge initially told us that the next-gen Charger would be electric-only, full stop. But rumors persisted that EVs would coexist with gas engines, namely the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter "Hurricane" inline-six currently available in Ram and Jeep vehicles. That could give Charger buyers a 500-hp gas option, and it would give Dodge a competitor for the Ford Mustang and its throaty V8.

When we followed up with a Dodge spokesperson regarding these rumors on combustion-engine power for the next Charger, the response shifted from a straightforward no to "no comment." Take that as you will.

What Does It Look Like?

In the old days, the Dodge Charger was strictly a two-door machine and the Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept suggests the new one will return to that format. During its debut, the automaker hinted the concept was close to production form and a recent teaser suggests it could be very close to the concept.

However, as rumors of internal combustion power continue to spread, it's certainly possible a significantly restyled version will accompany the EV. Among other things, fitting a long engine beneath the concept's truncated hood and vented nose looks quite challenging.

Whatever is (or isn't) under the hood, we expect a swoopy liftback design with a wide stance and a high beltline. Inside, the concept features a broad dash not unlike the current Charger, outfitted with digital display screens for the driver and infotainment system to create a minimalistic design. And the Charger will have two new badges on its exterior to boot.

What Does It Sound Like?

This isn't a trick question. Dodge made waves at the Charger Daytona SRT EV's debut with its Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust sound. The automaker said the electronic noise comes from a system that pushes "performance sound through an amplifier and tuning chamber located at the rear of the vehicle."

You can listen to a bit of that original sound below:

At launch, it had a decidedly futuristic noise not unlike the supernatural Dodge concept used in the 1980s movie The Wraith, but Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis soon said the faux exhaust note was a work in progress. At SEMA, the red concept exhibited a much deeper tone more akin to a burbly Hellcat V8. But the takeaway is that, despite being all-electric, there are plans to make the new Charger sound like a muscle car, for better or worse.

What Will It Be Called?

This also isn't a trick question. Of course it will be the Dodge Charger, but the concept revives the Daytona nameplate as well. At SEMA, Dodge listed the aforementioned power levels for the EV, all with the Daytona moniker included. Does that mean all Chargers are Daytonas? Unconfirmed rumors say yes, but with a catch. All electric models could be Daytonas, with combustion models using just the Charger name. Of course, that also hinges on the unconfirmed rumors of a combustion version being true.

When Does It Debut And How Much Will It Cost?

The new Dodge Charger should debut towards the end of 2024, launching as a 2025 model. There's been no mention of a price range, but we can tell you the departing Charger started at around $35,000 in base trim with a V6. Should a combustion-powered Charger return with the same base engine, a sub-$40,000 sticker isn't out of the question. Electric Chargers will likely start higher, with the range-topping AWD Banshee pushing (or exceeding) six figures.

