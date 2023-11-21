The Toyota 4Runner is old. The SUV on sale today went into production nearly 15 years ago for the US, and it could be another year before its successor breaks cover. But there's plenty of reason to be excited about the next 4Runner.

We expect this new SUV will share much with the latest Toyota Tacoma, including the platform. But specific details remain a mystery. We hope to learn more in the coming months leading up to its reveal, but here's everything we know about the next-generation Toyota 4Runner so far.

What Will It Be Called?

Toyota will keep the 4Runner name alive and strong with this new generation, which it originally introduced in 1984. The automaker should offer the SUV in several trims, likely ranging from the entry-level SR to the TRD Sport to the top-tier Limited.

Those wanting a more rugged option will likely opt for the TRD Pro. The trim could feature upgrades similar to that of the Tacoma, such as a front skid plate, 33-inch off-road tires, and other unique visual touches.

What Will It Look Like?

The 4Runner's new design remains a mystery. However, rumors suggest it should look similar to the model on sale today, borrowing design cues from the new Tacoma like the truck's angular face and lighting elements. Based on that information, our rendering artist imagined with a modern 4Runner coud look like.

It should have a more prominent grille, vertical lights, and a boxy appearance. One significant styling change possibly coming is a redesigned C-pillar, with the SUV replacing the forward-leaning element with an upright one.

The SUV's interior should receive a major upgrade over the current offering. The 4Runner's interior is woefully outdated, and the new one should feature larger screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and more.

What's Under The Hood?

The 4Runner could borrow the Tacoma’s powertrain lineup, as the two should be closely related. That means the new SUV will likely replace its 270-horsepower 4.0-liter V6 engine with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes anywhere from 228 to 278 hp, depending on the tune.

It could also pack the Tacoma's i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that pairs a four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, increasing output to 316 hp. We hope the 4Runner offers a manual transmission option like the pickup.

When Does it Debut?

The current generation 4Runner is old, debuting for the 2010 model year. Toyota hasn’t announced an official debut date for the next-generation model, but we expect it will happen sometime next year, and the new SUV will go on sale for the 2025 model year.

What Will It Cost?

The entry-level 2024 Toyota 4Runner SR5 starts at $41,850 (the price includes the $1,395 destination charge). The next-gen model will likely arrive with a higher starting price, translating into the SUV offering more technology, features, and safety equipment.