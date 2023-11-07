The A90 Toyota Supra debuted with considerable pomp and circumstance back in 2019 as a 2020 model with 335 horsepower. That figure jumped to 382 hp just one year later, accompanied by the four-cylinder version at a lower price point. That's been the status quo for the Supra ever since, but the long-rumored Supra GRMN is coming soon. And it could pack quite a punch.

How big of a punch are we talking about? That's where things get complicated. Lest we forget, pretty much everything beneath Toyota's body panels is made by BMW. The Supra and BMW Z4 are wholly linked, and while we know the German brand has more power in its wheelhouse, performance upgrades may boil down to corporate politics versus the Supra's ultimate potential.

Still, changes are coming and it's not just about what's under the hood. Here's what we know thus far about the Toyota Supra GRMN.

What Will It Be Called?

Of this much at least we can be reasonably sure. Toyota's GRMN branding is already established with vehicles like the Yaris GRMN. It stands for "Gazoo Racing Meister of Nurburgring" and it represents the pinnacle of performance for the automaker. Could Toyota ultimately resurrect the RZ badge? Anything is possible, but there's been nothing in the rumor mill to suggest such a revival. All evidence thus far points to this car being the Supra GRMN.

What Will It Look Like?

Recent spy photos taken at Germany's Nurburgring point to small but notable design changes. These will be both aesthetic and functional in nature, starting with winglets on the sides of the front fascia. The Supra GRMN will also receive a larger chin spoiler, and the front fascia should be GRMN-specific with slightly larger openings for the grille and vents. Changes at the back include a new spoiler, and it rides on GMRN-exclusive wheels.

We've created a rendering based on recent spy photos showing a prototype testing at the Nurburgring. With the camouflage peeled away, the Supra GRMN looks very much like a standard model at a glance. The winglets and the rear spoiler will be key identifiers to picking this sports car out from the pack.

What's Under The Hood?

Here's where things get interesting and complicated. The Supra and Z4 share the same 3.0-liter I6 engine, namely BMW's single-turbo B58. It pumps out 382 hp in both models, but our spy sources say the high-performance S58 engine will power the Supra GRMN. That's the twin-turbocharged 3.0L mill BMW uses in a slew of M models, including the M4 where it's rated at a maximum output of 543 hp for the CSL and 503 hp in Competition trim. But we don't expect such power for the Supra.

For starters, it's unclear if BMW would sign off on such an arrangement. A 500-hp Supra could steal a few buyers away from the German brand's M division, but there's further evidence to support a lower power rating. Our spy sources say the Supra GRMN prototype caught on camera had a manual transmission. BMW doesn't pair a manual with the tuned-up S58 engine, but it's offered on the base M4 with 473 hp. There's also a 453-hp version of this engine fitted to the BMW M2, again with a six-speed stick. This could be the sweet spot, giving Supra buyers a notable power increase without encroaching (too far) into BMW M4 territory.

What Other Performance Upgrades Are There?

Recent spy photos reveal larger brakes behind 19-inch wheels. The prototype in these photos looks a bit lower to the ground, suggesting changes to the springs and struts. The exact nature of the upgrades is still a mystery, but a "Meister of Nurburgring" Supra will certainly feature revised suspension tuning at the very least, if not a slathering of stiffer components fore and aft.

When Does It Debut?

The Supra GRMN has been rumored for years (it was mentioned by the Supra's Chief Engineer way back in 2018) but our first prototype sighting didn't occur until late October. We don't expect more years to pass at this point, but a debut in the first half of 2024 is a likely timeframe.

What Will It Cost?

The Toyota Supra GRMN won't be a performance bargain. The rumor mill is silent regarding price, but a 2024 GR Supra 3.0 in 45th Anniversary Edition starts at over $65,000. A Supra GRMN with more power will almost certainly have a base MSRP beyond that.