It's incredible to think that special cars are collecting dust while hidden in barns and garages across the United States. This example includes a remarkably eclectic group that consists of a 1968 Dodge Charger 440 R/T and several models from Ford's short-lived Edsel brand. Plus, there are glimpses of a Chrysler New Yorker Sedan, Chevrolet Corvair, and the first-gen Dodge Charger.

Let's start with the '68 Charger 440 because it's the car we get the best look at. The tour starts at five minutes and 20 seconds into the video. This is a numbers-matching machine, meaning it has the original engine and transmission. The body, fender, and trunk tags also show the correct numbers.

Those are the good things, but there's plenty this Charger needs before getting on the road again. The engine is seized, and the three-speed automatic gearbox needs a rebuild. The interior requires a complete restoration. There is a hole in the floor behind the driver, and the center of the trunk floor needs replacement.

The body also needs attention. There are various dents and dings. Rust is along the lower side sills, including a hole in the body on the passenger side. A complete re-paint is necessary, and some of the windows are missing.

Putting this Charger back on the road would be a significant undertaking. Someone with enough time, patience, and energy could make it happen, though.

The Edsels and cars in the other building seem to be in better shape, at least on the outside – with one glaring exception. There doesn't appear to be significant body damage, but a thick layer of dust covers the vehicles. Plus, stray cats live in the structure, which should limit damage from mice, but the felines have turned an Edsel Pacer convertible into their litter box. It's gross.

If you're unfamiliar with the brand, Edsel existed for just the 1958 through 1960 model years. The models sat above Ford and roughly on par with Mercury in the Blue Oval's marque hierarchy. The products featured unique styling but shared other elements with Ford and Mercury vehicles. However, buyers weren't interested, so the parent company pulled the plug.