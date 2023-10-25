The Dodge Challenger embraced its heritage with its looks. The automaker designed it during the retro renaissance of the early to mid-2000s, and now a new upgrade from Exomod takes the vintage styling to a new level with the D69 Carbon Daytona. The company takes modern Challengers and transforms them into bespoke 1968 Charger recreations.

Exomod stripped the Challenger Hellcat to its safety cage before adding the all-carbon-fiber Aero Body, which includes the wing, front aero bumper, and fender scoops, giving the new Challenger the look of a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona. It wears the big nose and wing as well as the original did. The tuner finished the exterior in Firenze Red Pearl, with a stainless steel finish on the flip-top gas cap and taillight trim, emphasizing the new sequential LED taillights.

Gallery: D69 Carbon Daytona By Exomod

The aftermarket specialists also added cosmetic carbon reveal on the Daytona wing, the tail panel, the door jambs, the rockers, and the rear diffuser. Inside, the converted Challenger features two-tone Italian leather with Ink and Walnut seats and Walnut door panels. Each bespoke build takes 2,000 hours to complete.

The Challenger’s powertrain remains unchanged. Under the hood is the automaker’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine making 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque, which pipes its sound through a custom active exhaust system. The aftermarket specialist also decked out the engine bay with custom carbon-fiber close-out and cowl panels.

The V8 pairs with the model’s eight-speed TorqueFlite transmission with paddle shifters, keeping the powertrain and Dodge’s five-year, 60,000-mile warranty intact. Exomod did add an anti-slip differential, and the coupe comes with SRT’s competition suspension and Power Chiller.

Forgeline DE3C wheels wrapped in Nitto NT555 tires sit at all four corners. Situated behind those wheels are six-piston Brembo brakes with 15.7-inch slotted rotors. The build doesn’t come cheap, costing $395,000.

This is the last model year for the current-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger. The opportunity has already passed for dealers to submit any additional orders, and production will end no later than December 31. The company is already teasing its replacement, an EV with retro design cues that has more than 800 hp on tap.