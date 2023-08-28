It's been a minute since we heard anything official regarding the successor to the current-generation Dodge Charger. That's not just a pun aimed at the silent, all-electric powertrain coming to the storied nameplate. Dodge has been laser-focused on the present, namely with the sendoff of the combustion-powered Charger and its two-door Challenger sibling. But is this really the end of a fuel-burning Charger?

Frankly, that's a subject on which Dodge is peculiarly silent. For the record, a Dodge spokesperson confirmed to Motor1.com in an email from July 2022 that combustion power in the next-generation Charger was over. Specifically, the quote was: "The Hemi in that platform, as well as that platform, are going away. The next generation will be BEV." That was before the debut of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV concept, not to mention the next-generation Ford Mustang and its complete lack of electrification. Then came the Chevrolet Camaro's cancellation, and most recently, the 800-horsepower, supercharged Mustang GTD.

In short, much has happened since we chatted with Dodge about the Charger's future and in that time, rumors of combustion power have persisted. The most recent from Mopar Insiders caught our attention because it draws a clear line between the next-generation Dodge Charger and the Charger Daytona. This report claims the Charger Daytona will indeed be electric only, and we already know there will be several Daytona trims with various power outputs leading up to the range-topping Banshee. But it also states the Charger nameplate will live alongside the Daytona, packing a fuel-sipping engine.

In top trim, it could be the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six currently available in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and rumored to be underhood of the refreshed Ram pickup. It makes 510 horsepower, more than all current-gen Charger trims save for the Hellcat family. That would certainly be enough to give the sedan some punch, all while being a bit more efficient at the pump. Moreover, it would keep a combustion-powered offering in the lineup for folks who aren't ready to go full EV.

Mind you, this is all unofficial and thus far, Dodge isn't talking. We contacted the automaker seeking a comment, or at the very least, clarification on the official statement we received last year. Has something changed? Was that statement directed only at the Charger Daytona? A spokesperson offered no additional context or information, and moreover, couldn't reaffirm Dodge's previous statement. Take that as you will.

Major information, as in a full debut, could be just a couple of weeks away. Dodge's parent company Stellantis will have at least one major reveal at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which opens to the public on September 16.