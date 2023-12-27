Like the Dodge Challenger, the production of its sibling, the four-door Charger, has come to an end. The final example, a Scat Pack Widebody painted in Destroyer Gray, rolled off the assembly line on Friday, December 22.

Dodge introduced the seventh-generation Charger for the 2011 model year. Since then, the automaker has produced roughly 1.8 million examples of the sedan, including several supercharged V8-powered Hellcat variants.

The final Challenger came off the assembly line on the same day. It was an SRT Demon 170 model painted Pitch Black. In addition, Chrysler built the final 300 sedan on December 20. That means the company's aging big car architecture is finally, really dead.

So far, there's no indication of Dodge introducing a new sedan that would take the Charger's place in the lineup. However, a report indicates that Chrysler is working on an electric four-door that it is showing to dealers behind closed doors. It reportedly resembles the vehicle with a flowing roofline in the image below. However, there's no info about when this model could reach the market, or whether there will be a Dodge-branded version on the horizon.

The Charger name might not be gone for long, though. Dodge released an electric muscle car concept called the Charger Daytona SRT back in 2022, with plans to build such a car starting in late 2024. It's not clear whether the name will stick for the production model, though. We'll just have to wait to find out.