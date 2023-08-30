Welcome back to another week of Rambling About Cars. This week we're leading with the newly unveiled Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar. But, there's plenty more to talk about.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a modern take on the original. It is limited to 33 units, versus 18 examples of the earlier model. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine producing over 620 horsepower. There's also an EV variant with over 750 hp.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid features a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor making a total of 729 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque. The battery pack has a 25.9 kilowatt-hout capacity. It can hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. HD-Matrix Design LED headlights now come standard. In the US, prices start at $148,550 for the standard model and $153,050 for the Coupe body style.

Earthcruiser is a top name in building overlanders. It just created a GMC Hummer with lots of camping equipment, including a pop-up roof sleeping area and a 13.5-gallon fresh water tank.

According to a rumor, the new Dodge Charger will be available with a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, in addition to the previously announced EV.

We'll also do a twist on our cheap car challenge. This time we have to find a camper for $10,000. Let's see what we can find for that price.

