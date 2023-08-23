It's time for another episode of Rambling About Cars. Smith is back from vacation, and Motor1.com Editor-In-Chief Seyth Miersma joins the program to share his experiences from Monterey Car Week. Yes, there was a small gathering of neato cars last week in California, and we have much to discuss.

You know it's a good show when the opening act is a bonkers Ford Mustang with over 800 horsepower and a $300,000 price tag. The GTD is essentially a street-legal GT3, which means it's a completely different car under the skin.

Meanwhile in the world of electric performance, we finally have the long-awaited Lamborghini four-seater EV ... in concept form anyway. The Lamborghini Lanzador boasts 1,341 hp in a sleek two-door crossover body, and yes, it will eventually see production. That won't happen until 2028, so there's plenty of time for Lamborghini to mix up the formula versus what we see now.

The Acura ZDX will arrive much sooner. Debuting to the crowds in Monterey, the electric SUV will eventually offer a 500-horsepower Type S model and sales start next year. Also arriving next year is something a tad less practical, and not just because it's a Maserati. The MCXtrema was announced in 2022 as Project24, and now we have full disclosure on this hardcore, track-only take on the MC20.

Smith has some stories from his time off, and Seyth has much to share about his Pebble Beach adventures, including some quality time with the Maserati team and a final dance with the Audi R8 at Laguna Seca. Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us in real-time. We will see you online.