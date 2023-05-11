The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour on Thursdays at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific) is where we have a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on FacebookTwitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

If you happen to be reading this after the live broadcast has ended, you can also find the audio version of The Test Car Happy Hour on all of your favorite streaming platforms, first thing every Monday morning. 

Gallery: 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Carbonized Gray Metallic
2 Photos
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Carbonized Gray Metallic 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Vapor Blue Metallic

This week we have Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Senior Editor Jeff Perez.

Going alphabetically by vehicle, Evans has an Alfa Romeo Tonale. It's the brand's new, smaller crossover that fits below the Stelvio. Power comes from turbocharged 1.3-Liter four-cylinder and a single electric motor making a total of 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet.

Miersma's machines this week are the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD. They're EVs that compete against each other, so let's see what he thinks of them.

Finally, Perez has a Kia EV6 GT, making this an EV-heavy episode.

Roughly the last 10 minutes of the show will be a discussion between the guys about what's the best EV to buy on a $60,000 budget. These days, there are quite a few vehicles that fit the bill, so it should be intriguing to find out what they pick.

A major reason we do The Test Car Happy Hour every week is to answer your questions. Join us during the stream and let our talented editors share their experiences with you. They're ready to help you.

If You Missed Them, Enjoy These Previous Happy Hours:

motor1 test car happy hour 41 mercedes benz sprinter toyota tundra audi s6 Motor1.com Test Car Happy Hour #41: Audi S6, Toyota Tundra, Honda Monkey, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
motor1 test car happy hour 40 chevy suburban high country ford bronco heritage subaru impreza rs Motor1.com Test Car Happy Hour #40: Ford Bronco Heritage, Subaru Impreza RS, Chevy Suburban High Country
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com