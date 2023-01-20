Listen to this article

It's podcast time! Despite no big auto shows happening this week, there are a bunch of vehicle debuts to check out.

Let's start with the biggest premiere this week. The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray brings electrification to this sports car for the first time. An electric motor powers the front axle, meaning this is also the first all-wheel drive 'Vette.

Bruce is into the E-Ray, and thinks this is the version he'd own. Smith prefers the Z06. Listen to our discussion and let us know which you'd pick.

Aston Martin DBS 770 also debuted. It might be the swan song for the brand using the V12 engine without any electrical assistance. They're going to be quite rare, too. The company is only making 300 coupes and 199 convertibles. You can easily imagine James Bond behind the wheel of this grand tourer.

Mazda introduced the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV. The model marks the return of the rotary engine to the brand's lineup. The powerplant purely functions as a range-extender for generating power to charge the battery pack. The total range is more than 373 miles (600 kilometers). However, the model can only go 53 miles (85 kilometers), according to the WLTP evaluation.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

22 Photos

Some fresh details about the new Hyundai Kona came out, and we got some additional photos of it. In South Korea, the model is available with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter making 147 hp (110 kW) and 132 pound-feet (180 Newton-meters). A turbocharged 1.6-liter has 195 hp (145 kW) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm).

We finish the show with two of the weirdest vehicles in recent memory. A British company is making limousine and hearse versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. They're both cool, but the hearse is the one that really grabs our attention.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

At this time, we have no firm plans for next week's show. You can expect discussions of the latest automotive news, though.

Where To Listen:

