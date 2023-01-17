Listen to this article

The word "Mustang" has been synonymous with sports cars ever since Ford introduced the first generation back in 1965. The Blue Oval raised more than a few eyebrows in late 2019 when it unveiled the Mach-E, an electric SUV also carrying the pony car's name. This more utilitarian version is now getting two rather unexpected derivatives as UK-based Coleman Milne is working on limousine and hearse conversions.

Both rely on the 75.7-kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of 68 kWh and should go for as much as 200 miles (322 kilometers) on a single charge. That's actually quite a bit down from the official WLTP rating of 273 miles (440 kilometers), although that's to be expected since the limo and hearse are heavier than the standard SUV. Considering how these vehicles will be used, the drop in range shouldn't be much of an issue since hearses and limos typically travel short distances.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Hearse And Limousine

7 Photos

The six-door limo stretches at a stately 6,279 millimeters (247.2 inches) and is 114 millimeters (4.48 inches) taller than the standard Mustang Mach-E. Optional features include full privacy glass, a Perspex driver division screen, and the possibility to lower the glass windows of the middle doors. It's big enough to carry around as many as seven passengers and the driver.

As for the hearse, it boasts three fullsize bearer seats and has been engineered with a flat, full-length deck. It also has a vast glass roof and enough room for personal tributes. At an additional cost, it can be equipped with an electrically operated liftgate, a slide-out under-draw deck, illuminated signage, and a fullsize sliding deck.

Part of Coleman Milne's Etive range, the duo is being engineered in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations. In the following months, it'll undergo road testing to cover 40,000 miles (nearly 65,000 kilometers). The company has been making hearses for more than 60 years and offers ceremonial vehicles based on the Tesla Model S (aka Wisper Hearse) and a plug-in hybrid Mercedes E-Class.