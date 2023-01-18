Listen to this article

All good things must come to an end. It's a cliché of the highest order, but it perfectly sums up the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate. The car you see here represents the pinnacle of production for the current-generation DBS, which is a prestigious way of saying this is the end of the line. Whether the nameplate returns with pure V12 power is uncertain, but in 770 Ultimate trim, it exits stage left as the most powerful DBS of all time.

As such, you can probably guess what 770 stands for. That's the metric horsepower rating of its twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12, which equated to 759 hp for those of us on the west side of the pond. The only way to get more hp from Gaydon is through electrification, so the DBS 770 Ultimate certainly lives up to its name.

Engineers massaged the engine's intake and ignition for a 7-percent increase in boost pressure. Additional fine-tuning of engine parameters contribute to the final power rating, which incidentally is enough to push the big GT car all the way to 211 mph. A special transmission calibration for the 8-speed automatic helps, too.

Upgraded power usually requires upgraded brakes, but the standard DBS ceramics are already up to the task. As a refresher, those are 16.1-inch discs in front and 14.1-inch at the back. The steering is upgraded though, courtesy of a new solid-mount steering column that increases both precision and driver feedback. The chassis is also a bit stiffer, and Aston Martin says the suspension gets special calibration that increases "control and composure without compromise to ride quality."

Gallery: Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

23 Photos

Visually, the DBS 770 Ultimate rides on bespoke 21-inch wheels available in three finishes. The long hood incorporates a new "horse shoe" engine vent. A new front splitter is in play, and there's plenty of carbon fiber with the cantrail, windshield surround, mirror caps, and fender louvers. Moving rearward you'll find new carbon fiber sills, and a unique diffuser holds station at the back.

Inside are standard-issue Sports Plus seats shod with quilted leather and Alcantara. A special contrast trim is exclusive to the 770 Ultimate, and of course you'll find special badging identifying each car's place in a production run of 499 vehicles.

Mind you, that's 499 for the entire world – 300 coupes and 199 Volantes. Aston Martin doesn't share pricing information, but it doesn't matter because we're told each one is already sold. Production begins later in the first quarter of this year, with deliveries commencing in the summer.