Motorhomes, camper vans, and other living alternatives remained as popular as ever in 2022. We saw some astounding do-it-yourself builds that got quite creative, while Winnebago previewed the industry’s future with an all-electric concept.

This year showed the many ways people live while on the move, from home-built creations to high-end luxury mansions on wheels. Check out 11 of the best motorhomes we covered in 2022.

This family sold their property and hit the road with a custom Ram 5500 Overland beast. It's a go-anywhere machine that offers 115 square feet of living space, which isn't a lot for four people, but enough for this family. This custom camper is ready for a big adventure with 81 gallons of fresh water, a 74-gallon diesel tank, and 1,850 watts of solar energy.

School buses were a big theme this year, being a popular go-to platform for camper enthusiasts. This 45-footer runs on solar power and offers sweet features such as heated floors and a fireplace. The bedroom is at the back but converts into office space during the day.

This double-decker motorhome started life as a 90-seat bus, but a five-year modification period turned it into a home for another family of four. It has two staircases and a bathtub and measures 40 feet long. The massive amount of space makes creating a comfortable living space much easier.

Trailers are also quite popular, and people are taking it upon themselves to build their own. This creation converted a cargo trailer into a camper – and don't let its small size fool you. It features a queen size bed and a full bathroom. It's not the first cargo trailer camper, but it is an excellent example of what's possible.

Airstream announced the Rangeline Touring Coach this year, its first RV to utilize the Ram ProMaster platform. It's an understated build with a cozy living space inside. It features a small refrigerator, a sink, and space for a microwave, but it lacks a dedicated stove. It also has a small wet bath and a storable bed in the back.

Winnebago launched a new limited edition trim for its Class A Vista and smaller Ram ProMaster-based Solis. It's called the National Park Foundation Series. The special campers come with an upgraded solar energy system, with each model receiving specific and unique features.

Thor debuted its new Dazzle camper this year, focusing on a simple design packed with features. The Class-B camper lacks exterior features like an awning or bike rack, opting for a low-profile look to the exterior. Inside, there's enough space to carry up to six passengers with one layout, but it's only designed to sleep two.

The Winnebago e-RV debuted as a concept, but it feels like the future. The camper rides on a modified Ford Transit platform that accommodates an electric powertrain. It packs an 86-kilowatt-hour battery pack that offers up to 125 miles of range while also powering the onboard systems. It's a concept for now, but with the auto industry quickly transitioning to electric vehicles, campers wouldn't be that far behind.

Loki Basecamp expanded its expertise to full-size motorhomes this year with the XL Coach Series. The modern-looking coach has everything you'd expect from the massive machine, but what makes it truly unique is that it was all designed to accommodate a wheelchair. The company even rigged it with a commercial-grade lift for easy ingress and egress.

The Holiday Rambler Eclipse that debuted this year is your tried-and-true motorhome. The new model makes many of the Rambler's most requested features standard equipment, like the king-size bed and electric drop-down loft.

