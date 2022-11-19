Listen to this article

EarthRoamer is known for converting huge trucks into off-road, off-grid campers that take camping seriously. And for the first time, the Colorado-based company is using Chevy's chassis for its burly creations in the form of the 2023 EarthRoamer SX.

Based on the Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD chassis, the massive motorhome uses a Duramax 6.6L turbodiesel V8 engine, sending all the power to the wheels via a 6-speed transmission. Compared to EarthRoamer's staple LTi line, the SX comes with increased water and fuel capacities, full 270-degree window views, an optional washer/dryer unit, and a massive 18,000-watt lithium-ion battery capacity – making sure that the farthest outdoor adventures are still as comfortable as home.

Gallery: 2023 EarthRoamer SX

11 Photos

Continuing EarthRoamer's tradition of using lightweight materials for the body, the SX comes with a vacuum-infused, carbon-fiber construction. The process, which is called the Vacuum Infusion Process (VIP), creates and bonds two carbon fiber skins to a structural foam core, resulting in a monocoque carbon fiber body that is much stronger and lighter than any traditional RV or overland camper body.

Supporting that massive yet relatively light body is a set of 43-inch Goodyear tires on military-grade beadlock rims. Rated at 81mph, the tires are designed for versatile driving conditions and are ready to tackle any terrain.

While the exterior looks unfriendly, the cabin of the EarthRoamer aims to be cozy and luxurious, with modern amenities you'd want in an off-grid motorhome. The cabin can seat and sleep six people aboard – each treated with an intelligently designed interior and a full bathroom with a rainfall shower.

The 2023 EarthRoamer SX was showcased at the 2022 SEMA Show and is said to have a base price of $995,000. That's a lot of money for a motorhome but the source link below should give you the full specs and details of the build.