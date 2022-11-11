Listen to this article

It's no secret that campers and RVs are extremely popular right now. Do-it-yourself builds are also quite popular, and while most involve a smaller van, some projects are off-the-scale awesome. That's a good way to describe this custom-built motorhome, which packs two floors of luxurious living space into what used to be a double-decker bus.

Specifically, this rig is a 1992 Neoplan Skyliner. Its previous life was that of a 90-seat bus, and when Ron and his wife Byrke bought it for 15,000 euros in 2011, it was still in good shape. It also still had all 90 seats, but over the five-year span of this RV conversion, that number was reduced to 11 – three in front for the driver and two passengers, four up top for additional passengers, and four in the dining area.

Obviously, this custom RV features way more than just some relocated seats. Ron used a computer to design the interior, and from 2011 through 2016, steady progress turned his digital design into reality. A sizable kitchen with a full-size refrigerator and freezer encompasses most of the lower level, with dining accommodations and a small living room with a sofa nestled behind the driver's area. A garage with various storage tanks occupies the lower rear, with a rebuilt 255-horsepower Mercedes-Benz V6 engine located at the back.

There are two staircases leading to the upper level. The master bedroom is situated above the garage at the rear, with a second bedroom for Ron and Byrke's two boys at the front. In between is the large bathroom, effectively splitting the two bedrooms for privacy. There's enough space for a small bathtub, not to mention full-size closets for storage. At the very front of the upper level are four more passenger seats with seatbelts, giving the kids a commanding view of the road during travels.

And travel it does. At nearly 40 feet long and 13 feet tall, it's no overlanding machine but it does meet regulations for height and length. It carries 158 gallons of fresh water, holds 79 gallons of black water, and there's a dedicated 26-gallon LP tank for cooking and heating. It has air conditioning for hot days, though it's not insulated well enough for cold winters.

That hasn't stopped this family from venturing all over the place. They maintain a website called Big Buszz where the build and many trips are chronicled. They also have a YouTube channel showing the build and various adventures in the bus. This isn't the first double-decker bus/RV conversion we've seen, but it's certainly among the most impressive DIY projects we've come across in the motorhome world.