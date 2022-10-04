Listen to this article

All motorhomes have to make economical use of space because there's a limited footprint for a vehicle that also works on the road. This tiny 1989 Suzuki Super Carry takes this packaging efficiency to new levels by packing lots of features into a vehicle measuring 10.2 feet (3.1 meters) long.

Calum, the van's owner, lives on the Isle of Raasay in Scotland. Since it's an island, goods get there on a boat. When Calum was a kid, these Suzukis carried the cargo off the ships to deliver items. That was where he first fell in love with these tiny vans.

He found this Super Carry in Glasgow, which was a five-hour journey from his house. He checked the van out, decided to buy it, and then he and his dad went back to trailer the Suzuki back to the island.

Calum thinks this might be the smallest campervan in the UK. While people might camp in tinier vehicles, this one actually has a registration as a motorhome with the government.

Power comes from a 1.0-liter engine making around 40 horsepower (30 kilowatts). The power runs through a five-speed manual. The vehicle has a cab-over layout, meaning the powerplant is below the floor. According to Calum, this position brings lots of heat into the cabin, which isn't great when driving on a hot day.

Calum has made some modifications to his van. He replaced the stereo head unit with a Bluetooth-compatible unit. He also mounted a Sony PSP for in-vehicle entertainment because of the spotty 4G connection in rural Scotland. His dad wired a leisure battery for providing power when off the grid.

At the back, Calum replaced the original two-burner stove with a butane cooktop. It takes up less space than the original setup. There's also a tiny sink. A closet offers enough space to hold a backpack.

Calum used the van to travel all over Scotland, and it worked well. The small size meant he didn't necessarily need to find a dedicated campsite for spending the night. He even took his sister to her wedding in the van.

Calum is getting ready to get rid of the Suzuki. He's building a Nissan NV200 as its replacement, which should offer a bit more space to stretch out.