For the last 18 years, if you wanted a Class B motorhome from Airstream, your only choice was something based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Now, the RV manufacturer has something new called the Rangeline Touring Coach, built on the bones of the Ram ProMaster 3500. It's the first time Airstream has utilized the ProMaster platform.

On the outside, Airstream emphasizes a rather understated appearance versus many motorhomes. That's done by design, as the company wanted to present the Rangeline as something more akin to a passenger vehicle than a full-service camper. Even external hookups are hidden from sight, concealed either beneath the van or behind panels that look like pieces of exterior trim. That said, it's tough to conceal the roof-mounted air conditioner at the rear, but even vans fitted with the optional pop-top roof are stealthy in appearance.

Stepping inside, you'll find a compact kitchen with a 3.2 cubic-foot refrigerator, a small freezer, a sink, and dedicated space for a microwave. There's no built-in stove, but a stowable electric cooktop is available to set up on the counter. A small wet bath features a toilet, sink, and shower, nestled across from the kitchen.

The rear of the van is relegated to sleeping and storage with a fold-up bed that stows through the day. With the optional pop-top, an additional sleeping area with a 78-inch by 50-inch bed is available. At the front, driver and passenger seats spin rearward to face a second row of travel seats with seat belts. A fold-out table in between them serves as the dining area.

Electric power comes from a 270Ah lithium battery pack and a 2,000-watt power inverter. 200 watts of solar power are also available. The van is four-season capable, though it doesn't use any LP or diesel tanks. Heaters for hot air and water use fuel from the ProMaster's 24-gallon gas tank. A small 2.8 kW generator also runs off the Ram's tank to power the air conditioner when not connected to shore power. The Rangeline carries 28 gallons of fresh water, 19 gallons of gray water, and 12 gallons of black water.

The beating heart of the RV is a Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engine, making 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts). It's a front-wheel-drive layout, sending power to the ground through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Airstream says the van can tow 3,500 pounds.

The starting MSRP for the Airstream Rangeline Touring Coach is $131,882. That's considerably less than Airstream's Interstate 19 built from the Sprinter, but Airstream President Bob Wheeler told reporters during a media preview that Ram would not replace Mercedes-Benz in the lineup. In fact, he emphasized that more Sprinter-based products were in the works.

As for the Rangeline, it's available now for order. The new Class B motorhome will make its public debut on September 14 at the Hershey RV Show in Pennsylvania.