The Dazzle is a new Class-B camper van from Thor Motor Coach. It features two different layouts, measures 21 feet long, and rides on a Ram Promaster chassis that’s powered by a V6 engine. The Dazzle features a simple, sleek design without calling too much attention to the van.

The camper van lacks an awning and bike rack and comes with a gas generator. However, there is a 190-watt solar panel as standard equipment. The two layouts are similar, with the kitchen and wet bath in the center of the vehicle, but the dinette and sleeping areas are different.

The 2AB floor plan features a forward-facing dinette at the front of the Ram and a pull-out king bed in the back. The 2JB layout has a sideways-facing dinette and a pull-out sleeper sofa for the rear. It also features a second removable table in front of the sofa and extra seating.

Both kitchens feature a two-burner gas cooktop with a cover, a 12-volt refrigerator, a sink, a microwave, and wireless charging on the countertop. There are large drawers under the sink, and additional storage cabinets above it, and the closet and pantry are on the opposite side of the ProMaster, sandwiched between the wet bath and the front dining area. The driver and passenger seats in both layouts swivel. The bath is simple, with a cassette toilet, a fold-down sink, and a shower head.

Thor designed the camper van to sleep two people, although it can seat up to six passengers with the 2JB layout. The 2AB floor plan can seat four. Thor does offer a retractable rooftop sleeping area as an option, more easily accommodating extra people. The camper comes equipped with residential vinyl flooring, smoke, LPG, and carbon monoxide detectors, flat-penal upper cabinet doors, and a fire extinguisher.

The Thor Dazzle is new for 2023, yet another option for those looking to go camping in something easy to drive. The simple layout comes packed with the necessities most people need and want, without a lot of complicated bells and whistles that could get in the way of the fun. The Dazzle starts at $122,220.