It seems like anything with wheels can convert into a home, with vehicles big and small serving as mobile living spaces. One couple decided to go to the extreme and convert a 45-foot tour bus into their ideal motorhome, and it’s an impressive – and massive – DYI project.

The 45-foot tour bus is 8.5 feet wide and 13 feet tall and runs on solar power. There is an onboard generator, but they have only used it for a few hours since moving into the bus.

The motorhome features a ton of storage throughout, which hides the service-mounted wiring. Cabinets run along each side of the living space and house the thermal blinds that cover the large windows lining the bus. There isn’t a TV, but there is a pull-down screen and a hideaway projector to provide entertainment.

Reclining seats sit opposite additional seating and a fireplace located at the front of the bus. The living space flows into the large kitchen, which has a lot of counter space and a small sink – a deliberate decision so they’d conserve water. The three-burner stove next to the sink runs on propane, which fits next to the household refrigerator. Six pullout pantry drawers hide the food. A dinette table sits two people and can expand to accommodate two more.

A large bathroom separates the living space from the bedroom at the rear. It features a stand-in shower, tons of storage, and a flush toilet.

The bedroom at the back serves multiple functions. The Murphy bed folds into the wall, turning the space into an office large enough for the couple to work. The bedroom also features engine access panels just in case the 1.1-million-mile engine needs some servicing. The closet is at the back, but it’s still unfinished.

Outside, the bus features a slide-out toolbox, with the other underfloor storage bays used for various motorhome necessities. It has a 135-gallons waste water tank and a 125-gallon clean water tank. Anything can be a home if you try hard enough.