It's podcast time, and this week's episode might stir the pot just a bit. Taking a break from discussions around the latest automotive news, Bruce and Smith are joined by Motor1.com Managing Editor Brandon Turkus for a knock-down, drag-out discussion over iconic cars that are overrated, and cars that deserve more attention from enthusiasts of the world.

That's a very mild introduction to this episode, considering Smith opens with a rant about how the beloved A80 Toyota Supra isn't anything special. Actually, the jaw-dropping revelations come before that, with Turkus proclaiming during his new-guest quiz that he has no favorite car from the 1980s and barely acknowledges anything of merit in the 1990s. No Porsche 959s, no Ferrari F40s, no Nissan Skylines, so yeah, the hot takes are really hot for this episode.

But wait, there's more.

Bruce dishes hate on Maserati in the first half of the show, much to Turkus' displeasure because he comes back with Maserati love in the second half. Smith would have a Mitsubishi 3000 GT over Godzilla, Bruce would have a Porsche 914 for reasons nobody understands, Turkus gives the Ferrari F50 a big thumbs down, and by the time the dust settles, we end up either trashing or praising a who's who list of sports cars and supercars. It's a thought-provoking, emotion-stoking, hilariously rowdy good time – you know, like sitting around with your buds and ... rambling about cars.

Rambling About Cars Episode 22 Preview:

We're coming off a holiday weekend in the US that unofficially kicks off the summer season. It's time for some fair-weather fun and we have a special summer-themed episode in the works that you don't want to miss.

