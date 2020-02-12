Straight-line speed is nice, but on a sunny day, it's even better to have a top that can drop in just a few moments.
Depending on where you live, convertibles might not be a viable option for the entire year. Still, it's always nice to think about the feeling of the warm wind in your hair with the roof open.
Models like the Mazda MX-5 Miata feature manual operating tops that owners can operate as quickly as their arms allow, but some folks prefer the extra convenience of a power-folding roof that can stow away at the touch of a button. Check out this list to find out which models with electrically powered tops can open the quickest to enjoy infinite headroom as soon as possible.