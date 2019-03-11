We shared our slideshow of buzz-worthy vehicles expected to arrive in 2019, future cars and upcoming SUVs – but our readers have made it clear that they’re looking farther down the road. Here, we’ve compiled and distilled all the information we can find on the cars, SUVs, and trucks due a few more years out. The list is short but intriguing, with plenty of new and exciting choices for buyers.

Whether a redesign, variant, or all-new model, we expect these vehicles to show up for the 2020 model year or not too long later. Though we are working with the best information available, these forecasts are subject to change at any time. In other words, nothing is official until it lands in the dealer’s showroom. Based on what we already know, the early 2020s are shaping up to be an interesting year.