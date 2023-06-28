Verdict

8.3 / 10

–Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

The old Lexus LX was a bit of a dinosaur, relatively speaking. Lexus would tell you that was part of the appeal. But I’d argue its less-than-stellar drive experience and lethargic V8 made the LX one of the least compelling choices among newer, better competitors.

But Lexus finally shed the old bones of its predecessor for a spiffy new chassis. With major upgrades underneath the skin (shared with the Toyota Tundra), Lexus' body-on-frame SUV is much more appealing than the previous version, and most importantly, you won't miss that dated V8.

Gallery: 2023 Lexus LX: Review

2023 Lexus LX Review
21 Photos
2023 Lexus LX Review 2023 Lexus LX Review 2023 Lexus LX Review 2023 Lexus LX Review 2023 Lexus LX Review 2023 Lexus LX Review 2023 Lexus LX Review

The new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, also borrowed from the Tundra, is one of our favorite powertrains on the market today. It delivers effortless torque and the upscale refinement you expect of a luxury car. This lovely new engine replaces the outdated naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 and boosts the output to 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That's an extra 26 hp and 76 lb-ft over the outgoing LX.

And even for as big as the Lexus LX is – longer and taller by an inch than the previous generation – it doesn't feel any less underpowered. You won't have to bury your feet deep into the pedal to get it up to speed; the two turbos spool up quickly and give the LX enough low-end power for easy overtakes and seamless onramp entries.

2023 Lexus LX Review

The 10-speed transmission is new too, and it shifts quickly and seamlessly. There are paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, sure, but there's no reason to play with them. Even under hard acceleration, the gearbox is quick to downshift and never acts confused.

The LX comes with six drive modes to choose from: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Sport S+, and Custom. Each one gives the LX a unique driving character. Eco and Comfort make for easy cruising with a softer pedal feel while Sport and Sport+ sharpen the throttle response for a more engaging drive; although, this is still a large luxury SUV, not a sports car.

The Big LX:

2022 lexus lx600 ultra luxury review 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury Review: Very Particular Appeal
2022 lexus lx first drive 2022 Lexus LX 600 First Drive Review: Solo Story

With this new engine, the LX finally feels like a genuine competitor instead of a niche alternative, transforming it from a dinosaur to a modern off-roader. The Lexus LX 600 starts at $88,245 with the $1,345 destination fee included, and with the F Sport package equipped (like on the version tested here) quickly crests $100,000.

LX Competitor Reviews:

FAQs:

Does The Lexus LX 600 Have A Third Row?

Yes, the Lexus LX 600 does have a standard third row for 2023. It has 35.2 inches of headroom and 31.1 inches of legroom in the third row, putting it on the smaller side for the segment.

Which Is Bigger, Lexus GX Or LX?

The Lexus LX is bigger than the GX by a few inches. The 2023 GX is 192.1 inches long and only has two rows of seating standard while the 2023 LX is 200.2 inches long and comes with a standard third row.

Is The Lexus LX The Same As A Land Cruiser?

Similar, yes – but not necessarily the same. The Lexus LX is a body-on-frame luxury SUV that is capable of off-roading, while the Toyota Land Cruiser (though now discontinued in the US) is a bit more rugged and made for tougher terrains.

2023 Lexus LX 600 F Sport

Engine Twin-Turbocharged 3.5-liter V6
Output 409 Horsepower / 479 Pound-Feet
Transmission 10-Speed Automatic
Drive Type Four-Wheel Drive
Maximum speed 6.9 Seconds
Efficiency 17 City / 22 Highway / 19 Combined
Weight 5,800 Pounds (est)
Seating Capacity 7
Cargo Volume 11.0 / 44.0 / 64.0 Cubic Feet
Towing 8,000 Pounds
Base Price $90,815 + $1,345 Destination
Trim Base Price $106,370
As-Tested Price $107,925
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com