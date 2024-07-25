Toyota is stepping up for 2022-2023 Tundra and Lexus LX owners. In May, the automaker issued a recall for certain Tundra and LX600 vehicles with the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 engine. A fix wasn't available at the time, but now it seems there is no fix aside from just replacing the engine. And that's what Toyota will do.

The recall affects 102,092 vehicles—98,568 Tundras and 3,524 LX600s. The problem is debris in the engine resulting from the manufacturing process that wasn't properly cleaned out. Any debris in an engine is bad, and as you can probably guess, this is bad enough to cause the main bearings for the crankshaft to fail. If this happens while you're cruising down the highway, it could lead to some obvious safety issues, hence the recall. Fortunately, Toyota is not aware of any injuries relating to the problem. But recall documents show 824 engine warranty claims that could relate to the issue.

When the recall was issued, Toyota stated a remedy was being investigated. Now, an updated statement says Toyota will replace the engine "for all involved vehicles" at no charge to owners. The recall applies to Tundras built from November 2, 2021 through February 13, 2023. For the Lexus LX600, it's July 30, 2021 through November 25, 2022. Toyota will begin direct owner notification by the end of July. Concerned owners can always contact Toyota directly for information.

We contacted Toyota for a statement on the recall and will update the post if a reply is received.