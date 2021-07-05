Toyota finally renewed the Land Cruiser after the LC200 had been on the market for nearly 15 years. With the generation switch, the mighty V8 – in both gasoline and diesel flavors – is now gone, replaced by a pair of twin-turbo V6s with greater low-end power and significantly improved efficiency. Aftermarket specialists EKanoo Racing have now conducted one of the first dyno runs with the LC300 to see what has changed under the hood.

Taking a brand-new Land Cruiser with only delivery miles, the tuner put the 3.5-liter gasoline engine through its paces on the dyno. The all-new six-cylinder unit managed to deliver 370 horsepower at the wheels running on pump gas. How does that number stack up against Toyota's claims? The revamped Land Cruiser is officially rated at 409 hp at the crank, so factoring in the 10-percent "rule" (or is it 15 percent?), whp should be around 368 hp, which is nearly identical to what the dyno results are showing.

EKanoo Racing did a second test, only this time it added VP Octanium, which according to the official product page raises octane by up to 8. The special juice in the gasoline tank unlocked an additional seven horsepower, bringing the grand total to 377 hp. As for torque, the V6 produced 394 hp lb-ft (534 Nm) on pure gasoline and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) with the fuel additive. Toyota rates the engine at 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) at the crank.

This particular Land Cruiser won't remain stock for much longer as EKanoo Racing aims to modify the V6 and push output to 500 horsepower at the wheels. In the LC300, the downsized engine with forced induction sends its muscle to both axles through a ten-speed automatic transmission shared with the new twin-turbo 3.3-liter diesel.

For the first time, the Land Cruiser is available in a GR Sport version. While it doesn't come with extra power, it has a slightly more aggressive design and an upgraded suspension for better off-road capabilities. Sadly, the LC300 won't be coming to the United States, although we might still get it seeing as how a next-generation Lexus LX would essentially be a more luxurious derivative.