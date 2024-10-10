After nearly three decades on the market, the Lexus LX has finally been electrified. The fourth-generation posh SUV spawns a new 700h version positioned at the top of the lineup. While the downsizing bug has bitten many hybrid vehicles in recent years, that's not the case here. The luxobarge retains its twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 engine and throws a parallel hybrid system into the mix.

A motor generator with a clutch is nestled between the combustion engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission. Unlike previous Lexus models with a parallel hybrid setup, the LX 700h gets both an alternator and a starter. These are crucial features to have in the unfortunate event the hybrid system malfunctions. Even when that happens, the fullsize SUV will continue to work by relying exclusively on the gas engine.

That's made possible by the alternator powering the 12V auxiliary battery while the starter provides independent engine ignition. Even in such an unwanted scenario, the LX 700h's low-range mode will continue to work, as will traction control and the air suspension’s Active Height Control system that automatically adjusts the ride height.

To make sure the LX will retain its off-road chops, Lexus has engineered a waterproof structure to protect the hybrid battery. It’s located at the back of the floor where there’s also a waterproof tray split into upper and lower sections. Even with the newly added electric bits, a fording capability of 27.5 inches (70 centimeters) is still possible.

Not only that but there's a new Overtrail trim with standard front and rear differential locks supplementing the center lock. The LX 700h in this off-road flavor receives 265/70 R18 all-terrain tires and 265/65 R18 mud/snow rubber, depending on the region. This isn't the first Lexus to get the Overtrail treatment as the GX got it first last year, followed by the NX a few months ago.

Lexus LX 700h

18 Photos Lexus

Toyota's premium division hasn't released power figures, but we'll remind you an LX 600 has 409 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. We do know the new 700h weighs 6,128 pounds (2,780 kilograms) for the Middle East specification. A base LX in the United States tips the scales at 5,665 lbs (2,569 kg), rising to 5,945 lbs (2,697 kg) for the Ultra Luxury model with all the bells and whistles.

There are skin-deep tweaks beyond the hybrid setup. There are stronger engine mounts to support the added weight of the powertrain. Lexus also added a new cross member and repositioned the spare tire to make room for the battery underneath the rear floor. Speaking of moving things around, the 12V auxiliary battery is now at the side of the rear deck instead of the engine compartment. The radiator support is more rigid than before and there’s a beefier instrument panel reinforcement, too.

But wait, there's more. The model revision for the LX comes along with a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, redesigned front seats, and fast-charging support for the wireless pad. Additionally, a waterproof AC inverter mounted under the center console facilitates an external power supply of up to 2,400 watts. There are power outlets at the rear of the center console and on the deck to juice up devices or to turn the vehicle into an emergency power source.

The 700h also gets something called Electro-Shiftmatic system–a first for an off-road Lexus. Toyota originally coined this term back in 2003 for the Prius' shift-by-wire system. In the electrified LX, it brings an "exclusive shift knob balancing a pleasant tactile feel with excellent usability."

The updated LX, including the new 700h, will gradually go on sale beginning late this year. Pricing details have not been disclosed for the hybrid but be prepared to pay a premium over the LX 600. In the US, the gas model starts at $93,915 and goes up to $134,490.