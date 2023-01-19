Listen to this article

As more automakers roll out hands-free driving tech, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV has had Super Cruise since launch. It’s the most affordable car in the country with some form of Level 2 hands-free driver’s assistance and it’s a big reason to spend a bit extra on this version over the traditional Bolt EV.

But that’s not the only reason to consider the Bolt EUV. It also has a solid 247 miles of driving range and a bit more passenger space than the traditional Bolt. Plus, there are a few more interior features that make the pint-sized crossover that much more accommodating.

Brandon Turkus, Managing Editor

Favorite Thing: Good And Cheap

Least Favorite Thing: Bad And Cheap

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a 247-mile EV with a starting price below $30,000. That’s it. That’s the story. It is such a gobsmackingly good value in an industry that seems incapable of building and selling an EV for under $40,000 with similar (or better) range that I can’t believe Chevy’s dorky-looking hatchback isn’t a more common sight. Factor in things like Super Cruise and the Bolt EUV looks even better in the grand scheme.

But part of a value is giving up something, and friends, the Bolt EUV is both deeply uninteresting to drive and to look at. I covered 284 miles in the thing on a highway-heavy road trip and I was thankful for Super Cruise, because it meant I rarely had to take the helm and experience the wooden handling. The active-safety tech couldn’t save me from the cheap-feeling cabin, though. Plastics are better in the EUV than on Bolts built before the 2021 model year facelift, but loud door locks and flimsy switchgear easily overshadow the window dressing that is nicer dash materials.

The old saying that "you get what you pay for" is true in the Bolt EUV. And while I certainly understand customers turning their nose up at this car, the reality is that EVs are very, very expensive and aren’t likely to get cheaper any time soon. That makes the Bolt EUV a vehicle worth considering, no matter how unexciting it is to look at or how cheaply made the interior is.

Jeff Perez, Senior Editor

Favorite Thing: Super Cruise

Least Favorite Thing: Less Cargo Space Than Bolt

Super Cruise is available on the Bolt EUV for an extra $2,200 on the Premier trim, and it’s worth the splurge. Hit the highway, tick the Super Cruise button on the steering wheel, and the Bolt does most of the work for you. Steering, acceleration, and braking inputs are all controlled by the vehicle with no need for the driver to have their hands on the wheel.

The Bolt EUV is definitely bigger than the Bolt EV in terms of passenger space. Taller adults will be comfy in the back seat with just as much headroom and legroom as the larger Equinox, and folding those rear chairs gives the Bolt EUV ample cargo space for its segment – a hearty 56.9 cubic feet.

But if you're looking purely at the cargo room behind the second row, the standard Bolt EV still has more space, weirdly. The Bolt has 16.6 cubes behind the rear bench while the EUV only has 16.3. It's a small sacrifice to make for extra legroom, admittedly, but most buyers would expect the "bigger" Bolt to offer better cargo space.