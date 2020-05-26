A handsome small crossover that can’t answer the question of its own existence.

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport gives the company’s pleasant – but aging – small SUV a new face and updated technology, but we can’t help but wonder for whom this handsome CUV is intended. Sized below the conventional Rogue but above the entry-level Kicks, we can’t decide if this is Goldilocks’ favorite crossover… or a disappointing vehicular compromise.

Working in its favor are handsome new looks and Nissan’s very good Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist and active collision prevention features, as well as a reasonably spacious interior that offers some clever cargo solutions. But it occupies an oddly sized space among crossovers, smaller than compacts like the Rogue and Honda CR-V and larger than subcompacts like the Kicks and Hyundai Venue, offering neither exceptional space nor a budget-friendly price. Meanwhile enthusiasts will be disappointed by a Novocain-numb driving experience belying the Rogue Sport’s zippy styling.

Competitors

Honda CR-V
Honda HR-V
Hyundai Kona
Hyundai Tucson
Jeep Compass
Mazda CX-30
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Rogue
Toyota CH-R
Toyota RAV4

Rogue One:

2020 nissan rogue sl awd review 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Review: Old Faithful
2019 nissan rogue sport sl awd review 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SL AWD Review: Middle Child Syndrome

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL

Engine 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder
Output 147 Horsepower / 147 Pound-Feet
Transmission Continuously Variable
Drive Type Front-Wheel Drive
Weight 3,433 Pounds
Efficiency 25 City / 32 Highway / 28 Combined
Seating Capacity 5
Cargo Volume 19.9 Cubic Feet
Base Price $23,240
As-Tested Price $32,510