A handsome small crossover that can’t answer the question of its own existence.
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport gives the company’s pleasant – but aging – small SUV a new face and updated technology, but we can’t help but wonder for whom this handsome CUV is intended. Sized below the conventional Rogue but above the entry-level Kicks, we can’t decide if this is Goldilocks’ favorite crossover… or a disappointing vehicular compromise.
Working in its favor are handsome new looks and Nissan’s very good Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist and active collision prevention features, as well as a reasonably spacious interior that offers some clever cargo solutions. But it occupies an oddly sized space among crossovers, smaller than compacts like the Rogue and Honda CR-V and larger than subcompacts like the Kicks and Hyundai Venue, offering neither exceptional space nor a budget-friendly price. Meanwhile enthusiasts will be disappointed by a Novocain-numb driving experience belying the Rogue Sport’s zippy styling.
