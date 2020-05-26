2 / 8

The Rogue Sport is a good-looking machine. An aggressive V-Motion front grille and angular headlights with standard LED accents give the small Nissan a cute little punim, like a puppy desperate to prove it’s as tough as the big dogs.

Bulging wheel arches and a nicely updated tail section make the Rogue Sport look far more modern than its 2014-era bones would suggest. Our top-level SL tester boasted sophisticated 19-inch wheels that lent it a planted stance. Like many new Nissan products, the handsome crossover warrants a look over your shoulder as you walk away, particularly compared to some of its lozenge-shaped competitors.