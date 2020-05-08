Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

The XE's refresh coincided with the death of a V6, available only on the S trim. In its place sits the most powerful version of Jaguar Land Rover's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, packing 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That's down significantly on the old supercharged 3.0-liter V6, which offered up 380 hp and 332 lb-ft, although the 2.0-liter was unquestionably the more popular engine, even when the supercharged V6 was available. We aren't heartbroken about the bigger, thirstier engine's loss.

That's mainly because the XE remains a quick thing with the four-cylinder, benefitting from its standard all-wheel-drive system. Jaguar cites a 5.4-second sprint to 60, down six-tenths on the V6, although the 2.0-liter's broader, more accessible torque curve – peak twist is available between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm – make it feel more urgent than the 3.0-liter in everyday driving. The four-cylinder requires less pedal input and downshifting to build speed while underway, making for a more refined driving experience.

The 2.0-liter is strong enough, although the V6’s singing voice is impossible for the four-cylinder to replace. Like the Evoque we tested, this engine sounds harsh when pushed, while the overall volume level under hard acceleration is too high. We're okay with a lot of engine noise, so long as what we hear pleases the ears. It doesn’t here.

As with last year's model, the XE's only available transmission is a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, widely regarded as the best torque-converter auto on the planet. Whether it's down to lag from the 2.0-liter's turbocharger or a programming snafu on Jaguar's part, though, this gearbox is less enjoyable in manual mode than we'd expect. Upshifts are just a hair too slow. That said, in full auto the gearbox is as good in the Jag as it is in any other product on the market.

The XE is nimble and entertaining in corners, with direct, well-weighted steering. There's too little feedback through either the wheel or the chassis, but that's the norm in this class nowadays. The double-wishbone front and integral-link rear suspension on our tester features optional adaptive dampers that contribute to the XE's solid ride/handling balance.

But these dampers, along with the Configurable Dynamics system, are optional. Plan on spending $700 for the dampers and $350 for the privilege of tweaking the throttle response, transmission behavior, steering weight, and damper firmness. Both options are also available in a $1,315 package that adds a rear spoiler. For a car with the designation R-Dynamic S, it feels odd that such performance-oriented equipment is an option.