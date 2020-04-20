Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the sexiest sedans on sale today. Elements like Alfa's signature triangular grille piece and flared, nostril-like lower vents give the Giulia an elegant look you won't find elsewhere in the class. Really, only the Volvo S60 is anywhere near as attractive in the class. And our Ti Sport Carbon tester – a hefty $4,000 upgrade over the Ti Sport – heightens the style even further with 19-inch wheels shared with the Quadrifoglio model, sharp red brake calipers (also available in yellow and black at no cost), and specific to the Carbon trim, carbon fiber accents on the grille, mirrors, side sills, and more, thrown in for good measure.

Alfa takes a more subtle approach inside (on this trim in particular) with a single-tone black leather on the dash, steering wheel, seats, and door panels (buyers can also get it in red). Our tester’s simple finish makes the cabin a bit basic, but well-finished and attractive otherwise, with nice materials and high-quality metal dials and buttons aplenty. The only real standout elements (again, part of the Ti Sport Carbon trim) are the carbon fiber trim pieces on the center console, around the door handles, and on the passenger side dash. That latter trim piece forms seamlessly into the embedded 8.8-inch touchscreen to form a clean, cohesive layout.