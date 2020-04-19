Advertiser Disclosure

New Toyota owners get a nice perk called ToyotaCare. It’s a free program that covers normal factory scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first. ToyotaCare also includes 24-hour roadside assistance for 2 years and unlimited mileage.

While that’s a pretty good deal, ToyotaCare only covers maintenance – not repairs. Toyota’s factory warranty is also a bit short and only covers the car for 3 years or 36,000 miles. To get the most out of your car, you might consider adding a third-party extended warranty. We’ve researched the best extended warranty companies on the market, and you can compare quotes from our top picks below.

ToyotaCare Overview

There are over 30 car brands in the market today, but only about a third of them offer free maintenance plans for new cars. Toyota is one of them, and it definitely makes getting a new car from the brand a more attractive deal.

Here’s a breakdown of ToyotaCare:

Eligibility : ToyotaCare comes standard on all new Toyota models. ToyotaCare has been around for a number of years, so two-year-old models could still be eligible depending on mileage. You can check your car’s eligibility on Toyota’s website.

: ToyotaCare comes standard on all new Toyota models. ToyotaCare has been around for a number of years, so two-year-old models could still be eligible depending on mileage. You can check your car’s eligibility on Toyota’s website. Coverage period : The free factory scheduled service is available for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first. Roadside assistance is available for 2 years and unlimited miles.

: The free factory scheduled service is available for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first. Roadside assistance is available for 2 years and unlimited miles. Scheduled maintenance : ToyotaCare covers scheduled maintenance at 6-month or 5,000-mile intervals. That means a car would get about four free services during the plan. The standard service types include oil changes, fluid adjustments, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections performed by Toyota trained technicians.

: ToyotaCare covers scheduled maintenance at 6-month or 5,000-mile intervals. That means a car would get about four free services during the plan. The standard service types include oil changes, fluid adjustments, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections performed by Toyota trained technicians. Roadside assistance : The 24-hour roadside assistance program includes lockout protection, battery jump-start, spare tire installation, towing, winching, and emergency fuel delivery. It doesn’t include parts and fluids except emergency fuel. Roadside assistance is only valid in the continental U.S. and Alaska.

: The 24-hour roadside assistance program includes lockout protection, battery jump-start, spare tire installation, towing, winching, and emergency fuel delivery. It doesn’t include parts and fluids except emergency fuel. Roadside assistance is only valid in the continental U.S. and Alaska. Transferability : ToyotaCare is fully transferable to private buyers as long as the coverage period hasn’t expired.

: ToyotaCare is fully transferable to private buyers as long as the coverage period hasn’t expired. Mirai: If you own a Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, ToyotaCare extends to 3 years or 35,000 miles. Enhanced 24-hour roadside assistance is also included with quicker towing service and generous trip interruption benefits.

While you’ll get regular inspections, ToyotaCare doesn’t provide new brake pads, windshield wipers, or other wear items. The program also won’t cover excess service visits. Toyota’s maintenance guide suggests services every 5,000 miles or 6 months, so if you bring your car in 2 months after a regular service, you’ll probably have to pay for that one. Unless you drove 5,000 miles during that time, that is.

Another nice thing is that your Toyota dealer can deliver timely reminders, so you don’t forget your service date. The dealer keeps track of all services, and you can view a complete history of service in the owners’ section of Toyota’s website.

Here’s Toyota’s recommended service schedule for the first 25,000 miles (conventional oil changes will happen every 5,000 miles):

Interval Service 6 months/5,000 miles Tire rotation, inspection, fluid adjustment 12 months/10,000 miles Oil change, tire rotation, inspection, fluid adjustment 18 months/15,000 miles Tire rotation, inspection, fluid adjustment 24 months/20,000 miles to 25,000 miles Oil change, tire rotation, inspection, fluid adjustment

ToyotaCare Plus

If you think 2 years and 25,000 miles sounds a bit short, you can extend your maintenance program. However, it won’t be free anymore. ToyotaCare Plus is Toyota’s prepaid maintenance option, and it extends the same coverage from ToyotaCare. Here are the different plan options you can choose from:

Time Mileage 3 Years 35,000 Miles 45,000 Miles 4 Years 45,000 Miles 60,000 Miles 5 Years 60,000 Miles 75,000 Miles

You can see that there are three different time limit options but six mileage options. Many prepaid maintenance plans work in this way. It gives drivers a way to choose based on their driving habits. For example, if you put more miles on your car than the average person per year – about 17,000 miles for men and 10,000 miles for women, according to the Federal Highway Administration – you could choose a higher mileage limit. On the other hand, if you don’t drive very often, you can keep a lower limit with the same amount of time.

In addition to the four standard service types that ToyotaCare provides, ToyotaCare Plus will also cover more involved scheduled maintenance. This includes inspecting the transmission, driveshaft, and fuel line systems at 30,000, 45,000, 60,000, and 75,000 miles and covering any recommendations outlined in your car’s maintenance plan under normal driving circumstances.

Here are a few more things to know about ToyotaCare Plus:

Eligibility : To get ToyotaCare Plus, your car needs to be younger than 37 months with less than 31,000 miles on the odometer.

: To get ToyotaCare Plus, your car needs to be younger than 37 months with less than 31,000 miles on the odometer. Roadside assistance : 24-hour assistance is included for the duration of your plan.

: 24-hour assistance is included for the duration of your plan. Transferability : ToyotaCare Plus is fully transferable, but you’ll have to pay a $50 fee to transfer it.

: ToyotaCare Plus is fully transferable, but you’ll have to pay a $50 fee to transfer it. Cancellation: You can cancel a ToyotaCare Plus plan within 30 days if you haven’t used coverage. If you have used the plan, or if it has been more than 30 days, you’ll have to talk to your Toyota dealer for details on cancellation.

Why You Might Need An Extended Warranty

So far, we’ve only talked about maintenance. When you think of maintenance costs, you might also think of the cost to repair things that malfunction. But strictly speaking, mechanical failure isn’t an aspect of maintenance. Once your car breaks down, it’s beyond maintenance at that point. ToyotaCare won’t help out, and neither will other prepaid maintenance plans.

To offset repair costs, we’d recommend looking into third-party extended warranty options. These are also called vehicle service contracts. Toyota offers its own extended warranty, so why choose a third-party? Well, third-party vehicle service contracts can offer more flexibility. Plus, they are often cheaper than going with a dealer-backed plan, especially since they don’t require you to go to the Toyota dealership for repairs.

Basically, when you buy an extended warranty plan, the provider will cover certain breakdowns or malfunctions. You can choose what’s covered through different plan levels. When a covered breakdown happens, you call up the provider, and they can pay the repair shop to get your car fixed.

Best Third-Party Extended Warranty Providers

One of the main benefits of an extended warranty is the peace of mind that many repairs are covered. Instead of paying $1,000 to get your car fixed, you could pay a small or $0 deductible depending on your coverage. It definitely makes budgeting for auto costs easier.

Another nice thing about all of our recommended providers is they can pay repair shops directly. That means you don’t have to pay much, if at all, out of pocket when you go to the shop. And speaking of shops, many providers let you choose your own certified shop from thousands across the country.

Third-party providers usually have much more flexibility in terms of when you can add a plan. You have to add Toyota’s extended warranty before the factory warranty expires, but you could add a third-party contract at almost any time. Similarly, some third-party contracts can cover Toyotas for up to 250,000 miles, while a factory extended warranty would only last 125,000 at most.

In our comparison of the top providers, we named CARCHEX best overall for its coverage options, customer service, and prices. We also think Endurance is the best direct provider – which means you work with the same company when buying a plan and using your coverage. Lastly, CarShield is the most popular provider overall and has over 7,500 reviews on Trustpilot where it has a 4-star rating.

All these providers offer affordable coverage for Toyotas. The brand is known for its reliable cars, so coverage plans for Toyotas can be cheaper than plans for other brands. Grab a quick quote from the providers below to see what’s available for your Toyota.

FAQ: ToyotaCare

What’s covered under ToyotaCare?

ToyotaCare covers scheduled maintenance for the first 2 years or 25,000 miles for all new Toyota models. ToyotaCare also includes 24-hour roadside assistance for 2 years and unlimited miles.

What is ToyotaCare?

ToyotaCare is a no-cost maintenance plan that covers scheduled maintenance like oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections. It’s transferable to secondary owners as long as the time or mileage hasn’t run out.

Does ToyotaCare cover battery replacement?

Technically, ToyotaCare does not cover battery replacement. However, factory batteries are covered under Toyota’s limited warranty for 3 years/36,000 miles. So, you’ll get a battery replacement if it dies within that time period regardless.

Can you extend ToyotaCare?

Yes, you can extend ToyotaCare by purchasing a ToyotaCare Plus plan. To be eligible, your car needs to be fewer than 37 months old and have less than 31,000 miles. You can choose from plans that extend coverage from 3 years/35,000 miles to 5 years/75,000 miles. There are six plan length options in total. Unlike ToyotaCare, ToyotaCare Plus is not free – it’s a prepaid maintenance program.