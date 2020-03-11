Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 10/10

Mazda can do no wrong when it comes to design. The Japanese brand has consistently offers the best looking car in every segment it competes in, and the CX-30 is no exception. This is a desperately pretty crossover inside and out.

If someone told us Mazda plucked these off some futuristic, sentient android, we'd believe you. The projector design is that pretty, and it's set back in predatory looking sockets that give the Mazda a hawk-like gaze. The exterior, beyond the lights, is both clean and organic, with nary a line out of place on the taut sheet metal. We like the taillights, which sit below a slim rear window, the long hood, and the subtle line that extends from the hood back toward the rear wheel arch, although the black cladding is a bit much.

The cabin is unequivocally the best in the segment full stop, do not pass go, do not collect $200. There's nothing better. Nothing even close, for that matter. But the clean, minimalist approach doesn't come at the expense of functionality. The steering wheel is lovely, featuring plastic accents that convincingly mimic real metal. Then there are the little things – we're simply in love with, of all things, the shape of the infotainment screen and the way it juts out of the dash. It's a brilliant, simple detail, but obscuring the bottom portion of the housing allows Mazda to tack the display on the dash without people like us complaining about its tacked-on look. Instead, it looks natural, like it just sprouted out of there organically.

This Mazda is a masterful piece of design, and there isn't a competitor out there that can match it.