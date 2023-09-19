If you were holding out on a new Mazda CX-30 purchase, we have some bad news. Prices are up across all trim levels, and if you're keen on getting the lowest or highest trim, the cost is way up.

Specifically, the base-model 2024 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S costs $24,995. Add in the mandatory $1,375 destination charge and you reach $26,370 – a year-over-year price increase of $2,045. We're still talking about the same base CX-30 as last year, wielding a 191-horsepower naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, powering the same standard-issue all-wheel-drive platform with a six-speed automatic transmission. Mazda adds blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert to its suite of standard driver-assist tech, but beyond that, we aren't seeing anything appreciably different for 2024.

Gallery: 2024 Mazda CX-30

32 Photos

That's not to say the CX-30 is barebones in 2.5 S spec. LED lights and 16-inch aluminum wheels are among the standard features for the outside, with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto churning away inside through the 8.8-inch touchscreen. Mazda's i-Activsense suite of assists is also standard, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and more. Still, we contacted Mazda in hopes of better understanding the not-insignificant price jump for the entry-level CX-30. We will add more context when it's available.

Prices aren't just up at the low end. The plush 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus now costs $38,175 with destination fees included. That's a $1,400 bump from 2023, though buyers will get Mazda's Cruising and Traffic Support as standard. This is the automaker's level two driver-assist tech with automatic acceleration, braking, and steering assist that debuted on the CX-90. A new 10.25-inch touchscreen is also standard for all Turbo models, starting this year.

Mid-level trim pricing is a bit more stable, suggesting this is where the bulk of potential Mazda CX-30 buyers are looking. The CX-30 2.5 S Premium is up $490, landing at $33,365. The price bump is even smaller for the 2.5 S Preferred, rising $240 to $30,165. There's also some shakeup in the trim levels, though we previously mentioned Mazda's new Carbon Turbo package. 2.5 S Select Sport replaces Select in the lineup to round out the changes.

Here's a complete price breakdown of all 2024 Mazda CX-30 trim levels.

Trim Base Price MSRP (with $1,375 destination fee) Mazda CX-30 2.5 S $24,995 $26,370 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Select Sport $26,500 $27,875 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Preferred $28,790 $30,165 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition $29,790 $31,165 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Premium $31,990 $33,365 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Carbon Turbo $32,790 $34,165 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium $34,990 $36,365 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $36,800 $38,175

All CX-30 models feature standard-issue all-wheel drive with either the aforementioned 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder, or a turbocharged version producing 256 hp and 320 pound-feet of torque. However, achieving that output requires 93 octane gasoline. On lower fuel grades, power drops to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of twist.

2024 Mazda CX-30 models will arrive at dealerships later this year.