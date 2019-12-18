With the all-new CX-30, Mazda has a strong new player in the subcompact crossover segment that we like a lot. However, that doesn’t mean its older brother CX-3 will be discontinued but early order guides show its range will be trimmed to just one option.

CarsDirect reports the 2020 CX-3 will be available only as a Sport model when it goes on sale with the Touring and Grand Touring trims now a thing of the past. Prices will start at $21,685 with destination, which makes the crossover $1,260 more affordable than the base CX-30 with a starting price tag of $22,945 with destination.

Despite focusing most of its marketing efforts towards the newer offering, Mazda won’t completely neglect the CX-3 and will add the i-Activesense Package to the model’s standard equipment. It includes an automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more. Additionally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also come at no extra cost.

All these upgrades will make the 2020 CX-3 a better value compared to the outgoing 2019 model, which, when equipped with the same features, starts at $22,535.

In its first full year on the market, 2016, the CX-3 sold 18,557 examples in the United States, followed by 16,355 and 16,899 deliveries in 2017 and 2018, respectively. From January to November this year, 14,820 examples have been shifted.