Mazda unveiled the CX-30 back in March at the Geneva Motor Show and now the compact crossover finally has a price tag for the U.S. market. Arriving in North America for the 2020 model year, the new CUV will set you back $21,900 for the base model with front-wheel drive, before the mandatory $1,045 destination and handling fee. If you live in Alaska, we’ve got some bad news as those extra costs are slightly higher, at $1,090.

Next up is the CX-30 Select from $23,900, followed by the CX-30 Preferred at $26,200 and the range-topping CX-30 Premium from $28,000. All four trim levels are optionally available with all-wheel drive adding $1,400 to the final price tag. Regardless of the one you go for, all CX-30s are equipped with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine producing 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. According to Mazda, the horsepower rating makes the new crossover the most powerful in its class if we take into account only the base engines of non-luxury models.

A deep dive into the goodies you get for each trim reveals that even the base model is nicely equipped with an 8.8-inch infotainment, eight-speaker sound system, and automatic LED headlights. Mazda also throws in an electronic parking brake and automatic windshield wipers, while push button start and LED taillights are also included in the entry-level CX-30. The list goes on with one-touch up/down power windows, rearview camera, 16-inch wheels, and an array of safety kit including lane keep assist, radar cruise control, and lane departure warning, among others.

Step up to the CX-30 Select and Mazda will reward you with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, along with blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. This version also has more comfort features, including dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, leather steering wheel, rear air vents, and armrest, along with larger 18-inch wheels and tinted rear windows.

CX-30 Preferred adds high-end features such as a 12-speaker Bose sound system, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, memory function for the mirrors, and some cosmetic tweaks on the outside.

The flagship CX-30 Premium has all the bells and whistles, including leather seats and a power liftgate, not to mention a head-up display and adaptive headlights. Making the financial effort to go for the top-spec model will bring you a powered sunroof, paddle shifters, cylinder deactivation, and roof rails.

Should you want one of the fancy colors, Soul Red Crystal is an additional $595, Machine Gray Metallic costs $300, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica is $200.