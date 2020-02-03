Verdict 5.4 / 10

How long will the Dodge Challenger survive? At 11 years old, it's already a geriatric in the new-car market, and yet, it's arguably the most popular muscle car around, selling as well or better than far newer rivals. And after spending a week with the new Challenger Scat Pack Widebody, it's easy to see why.

Admittedly, our score doesn't necessarily reflect that point. The Challenger Scat Pack Widebody still earns decent marks for its design and the level of comfort the cabin provides. Not surprisingly, with the well-liked Uconnect infotainment system and a bossy 6.4-liter V8, the Dodge also does well in the technology and performance spaces.

The Challenger, though, loses marks due to its ponderous handling compared to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro, limited safety gear, and, most critically, for the V8's mediocre fuel economy and hefty price tag for this Scat Pack Widebody. If we handed out points for charm and character, though, the Challenger's score would be a good bit higher.

