With 2019, and another decade behind us, we can now collect and compare U.S. sales data for automakers, including those of the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, and Ford Mustang, the holy trinity of modern American muscle. While 2018 saw drastic changes for some – ahem, Camaro – 2019 sales for all three continue trending downward, but the losses were slight.

Once again, the Mustang keeps its sales lead, with 72,489 sold. That’s down 4.4 percent compared to 2018 when Ford sold 75,842 Mustangs. Shelby GT500 sales began in the fourth quarter of last year, with GT350/GT500 sales up 35.2 percent for that quarter. 2019 saw the fewest Mustang sales since Ford introduced the sixth-generation model for the 2015 model year when Ford sold 122,439 Mustangs.

The Challenger makes a repeat of 2018 by once again outselling the Chevy Camaro. In 2019, Dodge sold 60,997 Challengers, down 9 percent from 2018 from when the company sold 66,716 models. However, 2018 saw Challenger sales up 3 percent compared to 2017. Dodge sales have held in the mid-60,000s since the model’s 2015 facelift.

2018 also saw Camaro sales fall off a cliff, declining 25 percent compared to 2017. Sales still fell for the Camaro in 2019, but the decline was far less dramatic. Sales fell 5.3 percent for the Camaro in 2019 with the automaker selling 48,265 Camaros compared to the 50,963 sold in 2018, which was the year Chevy introduced a significant – and controversial – redesign for the model that prompted the automaker to fast-track a redesigned front fascia to production.

Sports car sales, not just American muscle cars, have failed to recover since the 2008 recession. With more consumers than ever buying new vehicles that consist of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, niche segments like two-door sports cars are likely to see declining and fluctuating sales.