You may not give much thought to how long you own a car. Though, if you have a Toyota, you may keep it a lot longer than you would with other brands. In fact, four of the top 10 new cars people keep the longest are Toyota models.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about a Toyota extended warranty and how it can help keep your car running smoothly for years to come.

Should I Get An Extended Warranty For My Toyota?

Toyotas are known for being highly reliable vehicles. Whether you drive a practical Camry or an off-roading Tacoma, you’re probably not expecting a lot of mechanical issues. For the most part, you’d be correct. Toyota holds the top spot in the 2019 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study for mass-market vehicles, and was recently ranked third in Consumer Reports’ reliability rankings.

However, even the most reliable vehicles break down sometimes. The longer you keep your car, the more likely you are to experience a breakdown. If you’re a driver who never plans for mechanical breakdowns, you’ll probably be out a lot of money to cover repair costs.

Toyota extended warranties can help save you from expensive repair bills. More importantly, you shouldn’t overlook the value of peace of mind. You know your car is reliable, but with an extended warranty, you have added protection in case something goes wrong.

You’ll also get additional perks and benefits with most vehicle service contracts. Emergency roadside assistance, for example, is common among third-party warranty providers. If you run out of gas or break down along the road, you can call for help right away, and the expenses will be at least partially covered.

Common Toyota Repairs

Cars are large machines with tons of moving parts. It’s no surprise that even a reliable brand like Toyota has some normal repairs. We looked at some of these common part replacements and their costs for a Toyota Camry.

Replacement Cost Range Exhaust pipe replacement $526–$558 Control arm replacement $996–$1,481 Rack and pinion replacement $1,229–$1,537 Parking brake shoe replacement $221-$244

Toyota Extended Warranty Overview

Toyota offers Vehicle Service Agreements for sale when you purchase your new Toyota. These extended warranties are sold by dealerships and are available to certain new, certified pre-owned, and used Toyota vehicles.

What’s Covered Under Toyota’s New Car Factory Warranty?

You should understand that an extended car warranty isn’t technically a warranty at all. Rather, an extended warranty is a vehicle service contract made between you and your contract provider. You pay a fee in exchange for the promise to help cover the cost of expensive repairs mentioned in the contract.

A manufacturer’s or factory warranty, on the other hand, is limited coverage to your vehicle offered by the manufacturer at no extra charge. A factory warranty only covers parts that are defective or faulty workmanship. It won’t cover the cost of repairs for a breakdown due to normal wear and tear from regular driving activities.

Toyota offers the worst factory warranty of any automaker, partially because the brand is known for reliability. See the chart below to find out what’s covered by your Toyota factory warranty for new cars.

Type of Warranty Length of Warranty What's Covered? Basic Coverage 36 months/36,000 miles Bumper-to-bumper comprehensive protection for all parts of your Toyota, except for wear and tear items Powertrain Coverage 60 months/60,000 miles Covers the parts that move your car, like the engine, transmission, and drivetrain Rust-Through Coverage 60 months/unlimited miles Covers rust perforation, or the formation of rust from the inside of your vehicle’s sheet metal outwards Emissions Coverage Varies for Federal and California regulations Covers parts in emissions control systems, such as the catalytic converter ToyotaCare Roadside Assistance 2 years/unlimited miles 24-hour roadside assistance including towing, fuel delivery, and battery jump-starts

Toyota Vehicle Service Agreements

Toyota offers an extended warranty program through Toyota dealerships. The program is known simply by the contracts, or Vehicle Service Agreements. You can choose from a few coverage options for new and used cars. Certified Used Toyotas has just one protection plan option available.

New Vehicle Service Agreements

Choose from three extended warranty options for new Toyota vehicles.

Eligibility: Vehicles are eligible for a new car Toyota extended warranty if they are still within the Basic Coverage warranty. That means any new Toyota within 3 years/36,000 miles are eligible for a Vehicle Service Contract. Regardless of when you purchase the plan, coverage is effective as of the first use of the vehicle and 0 miles.

Plan Name Platinum Protection Gold Protection Powertrain Protection

Term Length Up to 10 years/125,000 total vehicle miles Up to 8 years/125,000 total vehicle miles Up to 6 years/100,000 total vehicle miles Powertrain Coverage Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper protection Named component coverage offering protection to a large number of parts listed in the contract Covers most engine, transmission, and axle components Deductible $0 or $100 per repair visit, with a disappearing deductible if repairs are made at the dealership that originally sold the service agreement. $0 or $100 per repair visit, with the option for a dealership to waive the deductible if they were the original dealer to sell the contract. $0 or $100 per repair visit, the dealer who originally sold the plan can enact a disappearing deductible to waive the deductible if they choose Transferability Can be transferred once to a new owner at no cost Can be transferred once to a new owner at no cost Can be transferred once to a new owner at no cost

Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Service Agreement

Unlike new and used agreement options, Toyota offers only one service agreement for Certified Used Toyota vehicles.

Eligibility: Your Certified Used Toyota is eligible id it has a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Limited Powertrain Warranty and is less than 6 model years old with a total of up to 85,000 miles.

You can only purchase a Certified Used Vehicle extended warranty for the first 12 months or 12,000 miles. Protection plans for Certified Vehicles must be bought from your Toyota dealer.

The Certified Used Toyota Vehicle Service Agreement offers protection for most of your Toyota’s components after the Basic Coverage warranty expires. You’ll need to talk with your dealer to learn more about possible coverage terms and mileage limits.

There is no deductible for covered repairs and the plan can be transferred once at no extra cost.

Toyota Used Vehicle Service Agreement

Toyota offers the same extended protection as new cars for used cars, with much shorter coverage terms. As with the New Vehicle Service Agreements, you can transfer your plan to a new owner once without additional costs.

All used vehicle plans offer $0 deductible options or $100. You may also receive a disappearing deductible if your car is repaired by the same Toyota dealer who sold you the contract. This is up to the dealer and the dealership doesn’t have to participate in the disappearing deductible program. Used Vehicle Service Agreements must be purchased at the same time as the sale of the car.

Eligibility: Vehicle must be within the last 10 model years, including the current year, and have fewer than 150,000 total vehicle miles.

Platinum Protection Terms : Up to 5 years or 60,000 miles

: Up to 5 years or 60,000 miles Gold Protection Terms : Up to 5 years or 60,000 miles

: Up to 5 years or 60,000 miles Powertrain Protection Terms: Up to 2 years or 24,000 miles

Pros Of The Toyota Extended Warranty

One of the biggest benefits of the Toyota extended warranty plans is 24/7 roadside assistance, which is included in every plan. Roadside assistance is active as long as your plan remains active. Benefits include towing for covered breakdowns, fuel delivery up to 3 gallons, and lockout service.

You also get a rental car or substitute transportation reimbursement if your car breaks down and you need a rental. If you’re stranded from a covered breakdown more than 150 miles from home, Toyota extended warranty pays up to $50 a day for meals and lodging, for up to four days.

In addition to the extra perks, the most impressive part of the Toyota branded extended warranty plans are the number of vehicles eligible. Most car brand vehicle service contracts limit the number of used cars that are eligible. At 10 years and 150,000 total miles, Toyota offers one of the best opportunities to purchase a vehicle service contract on an older vehicle.

Cons Of Toyota Extended Warranty

The downside to Toyota’s large eligibility range is the requirement you purchase a service contract at the time you purchase your used car. This can put added pressure on you to make a purchase right away. You won’t be able to shop around for other warranty services that may have a better price and more customizable plan options.

Is A Third-Party Extended Warranty A Good Choice?

An extended warranty can bring you peace of mind as your car ages, but a vehicle service contract from your Toyota dealer might come with limitations. Third-party extended warranty companies generally give you plenty of plan options with the ability to customize your coverage based on your needs.

Some reasons you might want to choose a third-party warranty over a Toyota Vehicle Service Agreement include:

Flexibility : You can find reputable third-party warranty providers with options for almost any car and coverage level. If you decide a service contract isn’t right for you yet, you can wait and purchase a contract when you’re ready. There’s no pressure to buy right away when you purchase your car.

: You can find reputable third-party warranty providers with options for almost any car and coverage level. If you decide a service contract isn’t right for you yet, you can wait and purchase a contract when you’re ready. There’s no pressure to buy right away when you purchase your car. Repair Shop Options : With a Toyota service contract, you’re limited to getting repairs done at a Toyota dealership. Third-party companies usually allow you to use any licensed repair shop. This is especially important if you move to an area without a Toyota dealer nearby or if your car breaks down while traveling.

: With a Toyota service contract, you’re limited to getting repairs done at a Toyota dealership. Third-party companies usually allow you to use any licensed repair shop. This is especially important if you move to an area without a Toyota dealer nearby or if your car breaks down while traveling. Lower Prices: Dealerships tend to markup the cost of a service contract and you may even pay interest on the price of your service contract if you roll it into your financing. Many trustworthy third-party warranty providers give you options for monthly payments or payment plans without added costs.

Comparison: Toyota Extended Warranty vs. Our Recommended Provider, CARCHEX

