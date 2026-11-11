Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust

Lamborghini's V8 just found a new voice. The Temerario Coupé is getting a titanium Akrapovič exhaust engineered to sharpen the sound of its twin-turbo 4.0-liter hybrid V8, and the automaker released a teaser video to prove it.

The system is pitched as an acoustic upgrade, not a power kit. Lamborghini built it with revised internal geometry. The engine underneath can already spin to 10,000 rpm, which makes exhaust tuning especially sensitive here.

What Changes In The Temerario's Akrapovič Exhaust

Lamborghini Temerario With Titanium Akrapovic Exhaust Photo by: Lamborghini

Akrapovič's titanium system swaps in larger-diameter tubing, custom manifolds and a reworked silencer architecture compared with the standard setup. Lamborghini says the layout was calibrated to emphasize specific frequencies rather than simply raise volume across the board.

Heat is part of the engineering brief too. Comprehensive insulation keeps temperatures in check around the hottest sections of the system, a detail that matters on a hybrid V8 already working hard at sustained high rpm.

This isn't Akrapovič's first rodeo with Lamborghini. The companies already work together on titanium systems for the Urus and the Huracan family, so the Temerario application extends an existing partnership.

The system doesn't add horsepower, cut weight or carry a published price, at least according to what's been confirmed. Those are the questions every reader will ask. Lamborghini hasn't answered any of them publicly yet.

The 907-HP V8 Behind The New Soundtrack

Lamborghini Temerario Alleggerita Photo by: Lamborghini

The Temerario's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 was developed at Sant'Agata Bolognese and forms the core of the car's hybrid powertrain, rated at a combined 907 horsepower. That output puts the Temerario firmly in Lamborghini's current flagship conversation. Talk around a possible Temerario Sterrato still sits in the rumor column for a future off-road spinoff.

A V8 that revs to 10,000 rpm behaves differently at the exhaust outlet than a conventional engine, with sound character shifting as the needle climbs. That's the range Akrapovič says it tuned the new system around, not a louder idle or a deeper low-end growl.

What do you think?

Lamborghini has already shown the Temerario in several forms this year, including the Temerario Tettonero collection and a Temerario police car built for Italy's highway patrol. The Akrapovič exhaust adds an engineering story to a lineup that's mostly been about special editions and body styles.

For now, the exhaust exists as an announced option without confirmed pricing or availability dates in the US market. Lamborghini's teaser video is the only public evidence of the system installed on a car, and the automaker hasn't said when buyers will be able to order it.

Source: Lamborghini

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