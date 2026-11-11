Land Rover Adds Six Atlas Colors To The Defender Lineup

Land Rover just handed Defender buyers a passport's worth of new paint. The automaker announced six Atlas colors on November 10, pulling names and tones from southwest Kenya, an Italian volcanic island, Ireland, England's Lake District, and the caves beneath Australia's Blue Mountains.

Two of the six, Mara Red and Pantelleria Blue, reinterpret older Defender shades. Galway Green and Buckingham Blue return as heritage colors, and Aira Green and Jenolan Gold arrive new. Here's where each one fits in the lineup.

Six New Shades Join The Lineup

Land Rover Defender Atlas Colors, Pantelleria Blue Photo by: Land Rover

Mara Red draws on Kenya's Maasai lands and reworks the old Masai Red. Pantelleria Blue reinterprets Pageant Blue with the volcanic island off Sicily as its reference point. Both, along with Galway Green, are reserved for the Octa performance model in the US.

Galway Green takes its name from the Irish county. Buckingham Blue is a straightforward revival: Land Rover sold it on the Defender between 2006 and 2013, before the current generation launched. Both join the range as open options rather than Octa exclusives.

The two genuinely new colors are Aira Green, named for the Aira Force waterfall in England's Lake District, and Jenolan Gold, pulled from the limestone caves beneath Australia's Blue Mountains. Each Atlas color pairs with a black contrast roof in the program. A white contrast roof is optional on selected Defender 90 and 110 models depending on trim and market.

These six join a palette Land Rover has been building out all year. Namib Orange arrived earlier in 2026, alongside Tasman Blue, Woolstone Green, and Carpathian Grey. Atlas is an expansion of an already growing lineup, not a one-off release.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender Atlas Colors 18 Source: Land Rover

Defender 90, 110, And 130: Where The Colors Fit

Defender comes in three body styles, the 90, 110, and 130, with the 130 offering seating for up to eight people across three rows. Atlas colors are available across selected 90, 110, and 130 models, including newer variants like the Defender Vertex, Defender X, and Defender Octa. Specific trims and regional specifications limit access.

Buyers can't get Atlas paint on the Defender S, Hard Top S, 130 Outbound, Trophy Edition, or on region-specific editions like the Mena 525 Ultimate and China Black Outfit. Octa Black is also left off the list, despite Octa getting three Atlas-exclusive colors elsewhere in the lineup.

The Hard Top, Defender's commercial-oriented variant built for professional use, comes in 90 and 110 forms and sits inside this same personalization update. Buyers should still confirm availability with a dealer. Trim-level color access varies by body style and specification, and timing for Aira Green and Jenolan Gold can differ by market even though both now sit in the regular Atlas program.

What do you think?

None of this touches what's under the sheet metal. The electric-hybrid Defender 110 keeps its own powertrain lineup entirely separate, and Land Rover's announcement treats Atlas as an exterior update.

Defender traces its lineage back to the original Land Rover of 1948. The automaker still designs and engineers the SUV in the UK for sale across 121 countries.

Source: Land Rover

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