Lamborghini Creates Two One-Off Revuelto Supercars With A Distinctly Saudi Arabian Twist

Lamborghini has handed over two one-off Revuelto supercars to Saudi clients. Each car was built around the same desert-inspired brief, but finished in different colors and textures. The cars were delivered at Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese headquarters during La Prima, the factory ceremony for customers collecting cars in person.

Both commissions carry "Ad Personam KSA Edition" badges and are numbered "1 of 2," a detail that marks them as a matched pair rather than a limited series open to other buyers. Lamborghini has not disclosed pricing for either car.

Why These Saudi Revueltos Matter For Lamborghini

Lamborghini Revuelto Ad Personam KSA Edition Photo by: Lamborghini Saudi Arabia

The Ad Personam program is Lamborghini's in-house customization division. This pair shows how the division uses bespoke builds to anchor regional identity. The brand now counts 24 dealers across the Middle East and Africa and has added a flagship showroom in Egypt as it chases more ultra-high-end clients in the region.

According to the press statement, both cars were handed over at the factory, and their design draws from the shapes and colors of Arabian desert dunes.

Lamborghini said:

'These two bespoke editions demonstrate how a single design concept can be interpreted in distinct ways through the extensive craftsmanship and personalization expertise of the Ad Personam programme.'

The livery, the company added, was built as a graphic reading of airflow across the car's surfaces while echoing the shape of desert dunes.

Interior work follows the same logic as the paint. Both cabins use Nero Ade leather with carbon fiber trim, plus embroidery tracing the movement of dunes, and each car carries a dedicated panel on the rear wall stitched with the Arabic word for "Legacy." A carbon-fiber plaque on both the driver and passenger sides repeats the KSA Edition signature.

This commission also follows a pattern Lamborghini has used elsewhere, most recently with a regional tribute edition for North America and a heritage paint package tied to a past model. The desert theme gives Saudi clients a version grounded in local identity instead.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto Ad Personam KSA Edition 15 Source: Lamborghini Saudi Arabia

Two Finishes, One Desert Theme

The first car wears matte Bianco Phanes paint with a dune graphic in Nero Nemesis and pinstriping in Verde Speranza. It's finished off with glossy carbon fiber on the roof, A-pillars, aero fins and rear wing. The contrast between flat white and dark dune lines gives this car the starker read of the two.

The second car flips the formula with glossy Bianco Monocerus paint, a Nero Noctis dune graphic, and matte Verde Rodope accents, paired with matte carbon fiber elsewhere on the body. It also rides on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear Altanero forged wheels, a wheel spec not mentioned for the first car.

What do you think?

Both cars sit on the standard Revuelto platform and keep its plug-in hybrid powertrain untouched with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 paired with three electric motors, an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and electronically controlled all-wheel drive. Combined output stands at 1,015 horsepower, with 0 to 62 mph arriving in 2.5 seconds and a top speed above 217 mph.

The personalization work stops at paint, trim and badging, leaving the engineering identical between the two commissions. Shared mechanics, divergent craftsmanship: it's the same approach Lamborghini used on the Temerario Tricolore Ad Personam configuration shown at Pebble Beach earlier this year.

Source: Lamborghini

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