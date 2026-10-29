Fiat's $14,000 Topolino Is Finally Street Legal In The US (Within Reason) 

When Fiat introduced the bite-size Topolino earlier this year, it wasn’t completely street legal. The company is changing that for the 2027 model with a new conversion kit that's available at no extra cost.

Subsequent shipments of the 2027 Topolino will arrive at dealers with the low-speed vehicle (LSV) conversion kit. This raises the electric vehicle’s top speed to 25 miles per hour, up from the standard 19 mph, and adds a rearview mirror with an integrated reverse camera, a pedestrian alert system, and regulatory stickers.

The free upgrade lets owners drive on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. Andrew Waterhouse, the head of Fiat North America, said:

‘Topolino represents an exciting new chapter for Fiat in North America, bringing the brand’s signature Italian style and la dolce vita lifestyle into the emerging micromobility space.’

Minor Improvements And New Trims

2027 Fiat Topolino Full-Color Digital Instrument Cluster Photo by: Fiat

In addition to the LSV conversion kit, Fiat is introducing a new body style for 2027: the Topolino Open Air. That version, available with or without doors, gets a soft-top roll-back roof as opposed to a fixed glass roof. The 2027 model also gets a new full-color digital instrument cluster, and two new exterior colors: Corallo Orange and Luna Greige.

The Topolino is powered by an 8-horsepower electric motor paired with a 5.0-kilowatt-hour battery. The EV delivers up to 46 miles of range per charge and takes about five hours to recharge via an AC connection.

Standard features include LED headlights and taillights, seat belts, and side mirrors. It even comes with a USB-C charge port and stereo Bluetooth speakers that magnetically attach to the car for grab-and-go jams.

When You Can Buy One

2027 Fiat Topolino Open Air Photo by: Fiat

The 2027 Fiat Topolino costs the same as the initial 2026 allocation, $13,995. Fiat did not provide the destination charge, but if it is unchanged, the 2027 model will cost $14,985 all in.

What do you think?

The 2027 Topolino is available now through select dealers. Fiat will continue to offer complimentary home delivery within a 50-mile radius of the purchasing dealer, and you may want to act fast if you want one. Waterhouse said:

‘The response from customers has exceeded our expectations, with many Fiat dealers quickly selling through their initial allocations and proving there’s real demand for a vehicle that delivers simple, joyful mobility.’

Source: Fiat

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