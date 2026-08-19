Fiat Topolino Is The Tiny EV Golf Courses Suddenly Want

THE BREAKDOWN Early US shipments are in the low hundreds, aimed at golf-cart-style buyers and resort or neighborhood use.

US Topolino ships capped near 19 mph, with a free dealer conversion planned to raise it to 25 mph and add low-speed-vehicle gear.

The Topolino offers up to 46 miles of range for short local trips in gated neighborhoods, campuses, and resorts.

The Fiat Topolino has quietly arrived in the United States this summer, and it is not here to chase Teslas on the freeway. This tiny, two-seat electric runabout is drawing interest from golf-cart buyers and resort communities that want something with doors, a roof, and more style than a basic cart.

Instead of highway speed or long range, the Topolino focuses on low-speed duty for gated neighborhoods, campuses, and short-town hops. American shoppers need to treat it like a low-speed vehicle, checking where it can legally run and how it fits local rules before falling for the cute looks.

Gallery: 2026 Fiat Topolino 20 Source: Fiat

The US Golf Cart Niche

The Fiat Topolino is an electric micro-mobility vehicle about the size of a longer golf cart, with two seats and an advertised range of up to 46 miles on a charge. Fiat is offering limited numbers of the 2026 Topolino and Topolino Dolcevita through select US dealers, and early demand is coming from golf-cart-style buyers instead of mainstream commuters.

From the factory, the US-spec Topolino is capped at about 19 miles per hour, which keeps it below the federal speed window for a low-speed vehicle. Fiat plans a free dealer-installed Street Legal Conversion Kit that raises the top speed to 25 miles per hour and adds items like a rear camera, pedestrian alert, extra labeling, and a proper vehicle identification number, but that package is not expected until fall 2026.

2026 Fiat Topolino Photo by: Fiat

The goal is for the upgraded Topolino to fit the federal low-speed-vehicle definition, so it can be registered in states that allow these small EVs on public roads with speed limits up to 35 miles per hour. Until that kit launches, US buyers are mostly limited to private-property use and any specific exceptions their local rules already allow.

What do you think?

Once the conversion kit arrives and allows it to be insured and registered as a low-speed vehicle, the Topolino is expected to become a street-legal option for roads posted up to 35 miles per hour in many places. That setup mirrors other low-speed toys and buggies that blur the line between golf cart and city car, and buyers in this niche can cross-shop other quirky machines that cost about as much as an entry-level compact car.

Motor1's Take: Fiat's US move shows there is a real market for styled, low-speed EVs, with charm and short-trip usefulness instead of highway performance. Resorts, retirement communities, and hobbyists will likely see it as a nicer alternative to bare-bones golf carts.

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